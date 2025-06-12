Tristan Thompson Champions AI, Prediction Markets, and Fan Empowerment on CoinMarketCap Live

New York, New York, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a compelling appearance on CoinMarketCap's Live Podcast Serie s , NBA champion and TracyAI executive Tristan Thompson discussed how blockchain and AI are impacting the future of sports analytics, talent discovery, and fan interaction.

The episode marks the first time a major sports personality has appeared on the CMC Live series.

In the conversation, Thompson emphasized how tech-driven tools like prediction markets and AI scouting can create more equitable pathways for talent to rise, regardless of geography or access.

“We want to help people, not just in America, but worldwide - to have access to these tools, because you never know where the next Michael Jordan or LeBron is coming from,” said Thompson. “There could be a kid in Malaysia right now, 6'6", dunking, but without AI and fan-powered platforms, we may never discover him.”

As an executive at TracyAI, Thompson brings insights on how AI platforms can democratize pro-level sports analytics for fans, athletes, and creators alike.

“AI is being used in every sector, from Amazon to the music industry, but it hasn’t touched sports yet. That’s where TracyAI comes in. We’re giving fans access to the same high-level analytics only teams used to have. It’s about democratizing the game.”

Thompson also shared bold views on how fans and livestreamers are poised to replace traditional sports commentators, thanks to creator-led platforms and real-time community interaction.

“If someone is out there with a prediction wallet and they’re making the right calls… take ownership,” said Thompson. “Create your own podcast. Create your own livestream. You don’t need ESPN, you’ll probably make more money and become a bigger star on Kick, Twitch, or Rumble.”

Moving beyond sports, Thompson spoke passionately about Web3 as a tool for financial inclusion and long-term wealth creation, especially for underrepresented communities.

“Instead of going to H&R Block or Fidelity… open up a wallet, learn about DeFi,” he said. “That’s my mission in this space, to give people the tools for success.”

He also commented on institutional shifts in crypto perception:

“A couple months later, the same people that were telling me not to pursue [Bitcoin]… you see their CEO buying as much Bitcoin as they can. They’re buying it up like it’s my daughter at the corner store buying candy.”

And on onboarding the masses:

“Everybody’s goal is to get Bitcoin to a million dollars… to do that, we’ve got to get the Web2 world to get on-chain.”





Key Takeaways:

Prediction markets and AI scouting can reduce bias and expand athlete discovery.

Creator-led platforms are disrupting legacy broadcasters and reshaping sports media.

DeFi education is crucial to unlocking financial opportunity for all.

Mass adoption of blockchain requires real-world relevance and accessibility.





Watch the full episode here: https://coinmarketcap.com/community/post/361410321/

About TracyAI

TracyAI is an AI-powered sports analytics platform redefining how athletes train, perform, and connect with fans. Co-founded by NBA champion Tristan Thompson, TracyAI delivers real-time performance insights and predictive data once reserved for elite teams, now made accessible to athletes at all levels. By combining machine learning with user-friendly tools, TracyAI empowers a global community of players, coaches, and fans to make smarter decisions, discover talent, and shape the future of sports.

​​About CoinMarketCap

CoinMarketCap stands as the Home of Crypto. With over 880 million monthly page views and 14 million tracked cryptocurrencies, CoinMarketCap drives the industry forward by organizing and delivering comprehensive crypto intelligence. Major media outlets including Forbes, Bloomberg, CNBC, and The Wall Street Journal rely on CoinMarketCap as their primary source for crypto data.





