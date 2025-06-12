A2P Messaging Market Surges to $84.8 Billion by 2029 - Dominated by AT&T (US), China Mobile (China), Sinch (Sweden)

Delray Beach, FL, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The A2P Messaging Market is projected to grow from USD 73.1 billion in 2024 to USD 84.8 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period, according to new research report by MarketsandMarkets™

A2P Messaging Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid technological advancements

Growing number of mobile subscribers

Restraints

Regulatory constraints

Stringent government regulations and policies

Opportunities

Rise in application usage

Growth in trend of mobile marketing via messaging

List of Top Companies in A2P Messaging Market

AT&T (US)

China Mobile (China)

Sinch (Sweden)

Twilio (US)

Infobip (UK)

Vonage (US)

Orange (France)

Comviva (India)

Route Mobile (India)

BICS (Belgium) and many more…

These companies boast strong R&D capabilities, a wide-ranging product portfolio, and a significant geographic presence. They are actively engaged in strategic initiatives such as product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations to drive innovation and expand their global footprint.

This growth is driven by the widespread adoption of smartphones and the increasing use of mobile applications that leverage A2P messaging for real-time notifications, alerts, and customer engagement. A2P messaging market continues to serve as a reliable and cost-efficient communication channel for businesses across industries such as banking, retail, healthcare, and travel, facilitating both transactional and promotional interactions.

By Offering Platform Segment to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

The platform segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. A2P messaging market platforms include SMS aggregation services, software tools, and technical support, enabling businesses to send bulk messages effectively. These platforms act as intermediaries between end-users and telecom operators, providing essential infrastructure and SMS gateway connectivity.

To simplify deployment, software providers offer APIs that allow businesses to integrate messaging functions directly into their applications, reducing the complexity of system setup and ongoing management.

By Offering Services Segment to Maintain the Largest Market Share

The services segment is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of size. Telecom operators, also known as Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), play a central role in delivering A2P messaging services. They authenticate and manage enterprise messaging traffic while transitioning to directly connected routes for more secure and streamlined communication.

These operators benefit from favorable regulatory frameworks and revenue-sharing models, supporting the sustained growth of the services segment. Factors such as growing mobile internet penetration, cost-effectiveness, and seamless customer interaction continue to fuel demand for A2P messaging services.

