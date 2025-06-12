Noma Security Receives Strategic Investment from Silicon Valley CISOs Investments (SVCI) to Drive Enterprise AI Security

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noma Security, the enterprise AI security and governance platform, today announced a strategic investment from Silicon Valley CISOs Investments (SVCI), a syndicate of leading Chief Information Security Officers from companies including Adobe, Chime, Ross Stores, ICE/NYSE, and Booking.com, just to name a few. Noma Security becomes the 18th cybersecurity company to be added to the SVCI portfolio, and the investment comes six months after Noma Security launched from stealth with a $32M series A funding round .

The SVCI investment, as directed by leading CISOs, validates the unique Noma Security approach to provide end-to-end AI security including AI discovery and governance, proactive security risk management, and runtime protection.

“As enterprise organizations increasingly rely on AI for efficiency and competitive advantage, AI security becomes not just an imperative, but a business necessity,” said Al Ghous, Notable Capital CISO and SVCI co-founder. “Noma Security stood out with its world-class team and deep understanding of the AI threat landscape. They applied this knowledge to build a mature, end-to-end AI security platform that addresses the full spectrum of AI security challenges, from supply chain vulnerabilities and infrastructure misconfigurations, to prompt attacks, data leaks, and privacy violations.”

Noma Security addresses substantial enterprise demand for secure AI to accompany rapid enterprise AI development and adoption. As AI decentralizes and evolves to autonomous, agentic architectures, organizations face a growing set of AI threats. Blind spots, a dynamic risk surface, and compliance and governance pressures, all combine to create challenges for the CISO’s organization. AI risks are difficult to detect and nearly impossible to secure using traditional cybersecurity tools.

Noma Security provides the following capabilities to address critical challenges across all enterprise AI resources and transactions, including AI agents:

Comprehensive AI Discovery and Governance: Eliminate blind spots through continuous discovery and inventory of all AI resources including code, pipelines, models, runtime applications and 3rd party agents. AI BOM and shadow asset detection helps security teams visualize what they’re securing.

Eliminate blind spots through continuous discovery and inventory of all AI resources including code, pipelines, models, runtime applications and 3rd party agents. AI BOM and shadow asset detection helps security teams visualize what they’re securing. Proactive AI Security Risk Management: Improve your AI security posture by continuously scanning for infrastructure misconfigurations, supply chain vulnerabilities, model risks, and compliance gaps, including those in third-party agent platforms. Conduct automated red teaming to continuously test for hidden risks and provide guided remediation so teams can proactively reduce risk before AI reaches production.

Improve your AI security posture by continuously scanning for infrastructure misconfigurations, supply chain vulnerabilities, model risks, and compliance gaps, including those in third-party agent platforms. Conduct automated red teaming to continuously test for hidden risks and provide guided remediation so teams can proactively reduce risk before AI reaches production. AI Runtime Protection: Real-time monitoring and control for autonomous AI systems to detect and block prompt attacks, harmful content, sensitive data leaks, privacy violations and rogue AI agent actions as they occur.

Real-time monitoring and control for autonomous AI systems to detect and block prompt attacks, harmful content, sensitive data leaks, privacy violations and rogue AI agent actions as they occur. AI Compliance Simplified: Align enterprise AI security with leading security and compliance frameworks including the OWASP Top 10 for LLMs, MITRE ATLAS and emerging AI regulations such as the EU AI Act.

"The Noma Security approach is unique in its ability to provide a holistic view of AI security and governance, enabling security teams to gain control over the entire AI lifecycle," said Niv Braun, CEO and co-founder of Noma Security. "We are thrilled to have the support and direction of the SVCI CISO team. They immediately saw the value and differentiation of Noma Security to solve the challenge of AI security at scale. Providing real-word product guidance and feedback, SVCI is helping Noma Security maintain competitive differentiation by delivering end-to-end AI security solutions and deliver responsible AI across the enterprise to meet substantial demand."

About Noma Security

Noma Security is the AI security and governance platform giving enterprise organizations the confidence to rapidly build and deploy AI at scale. Noma Security uniquely provides cybersecurity teams with control of AI risk through continuous discovery and inventory, supply chain security, red teaming, and runtime protection to ensure compliance and risk mitigation. Backed by Ballistic Ventures, Glilot Capital, Cyber Club London, Databricks Ventures and SVCI, Noma Security is widely adopted by Fortune 500 customers and has been recognized by Gartner and Latio as a leader in AI security trust, risk and security management (TRiSM). For more information visit https://noma.security