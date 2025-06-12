Madison Energy Infrastructure Launches New AI-powered Digital Customer Experience “Madi"

NEW YORK, NY, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Energy Infrastructure (MEI), a leading clean energy infrastructure ecosystem and owner-operator of clean energy assets across the United States, today announced the launch of Madi, its all-new AI-powered digital portal with insights, pipeline tracking, real-time project performance data, and e-billing features for current and future customers.

As a first-of-its-kind platform, Madi redefines how ambitious businesses and organizations evaluate, engage with, and execute clean energy strategies—bringing unprecedented visibility, simplicity, and intelligence to every step of the journey.

“We launched MEI+ to deliver exceptional value to our customers with access to the industry’s most diverse and comprehensive clean energy solutions,” said Richard Walsh, CEO of Madison Energy Infrastructure. “The launch of Madi is how we’re delivering on that promise — bringing new insights, tools, and services to our partners within an AI-powered digital experience to unlock even greater value.”

Unveiled on June 10 at the MEI+ Summit in New York, Madi is more than a tool — it's a full digital experience embedded in the newly expanded MEI+ ecosystem. With intuitive design, intelligent insights, and seamless self-service access, Madi empowers MEI+ customers and partners with real-time visibility and simplified communication for smarter decision-making.

From prospect to production, Madi supports every step of the customer journey:

Madi Insights— Instantly identify new clean energy opportunities using internal and third-party data integrations, measure savings potential with dynamic, personalized projections.

Madi Pipeline—Monitor project and portfolio progress from contracting through development, construction, and operation with real-time production data.

Madi Billing—Access billing and project performance data in real time, pay invoices and manage accounts through seamless, secure billing tools.

Madi delivers a seamless digital experience, giving customers a clear view of energy production, savings, and project performance across their entire portfolio. With interactive maps and charts, users can filter data by site, region, building type, or solar potential—and take action with confidence. Enhancing the experience is Madi’s built-in AI chatbot, which offers real-time support for billing, navigation, and account questions. Designed to respond instantly and guide users step by step, the chatbot will soon expand to provide assistance across the entire portal, making the platform smarter, faster, and more intuitive. Every element of Madi is built to be mobile-friendly, easy to use, and ready to scale with your clean energy goals.

To learn more, join a product demo, or speak with an energy solutions expert, visit www.madisonei.com/mei-plus or email contact@madisonei.com.

About Madison Energy Infrastructure

Madison Energy Infrastructure is a premier clean energy partner committed to delivering sustainable results with certainty, speed, and trust. With a diversified portfolio of over half a gigawatt of clean energy infrastructure assets across more than 25 states, Madison’s offerings span project development, engineering, construction, financing, and long-term asset management. Through an unwavering focus on innovation and operational efficiency, Madison continues to set new benchmarks for clean energy solutions and strategic partnerships nationwide.

