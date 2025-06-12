Couriers and Messengers Industry Analysis Report 2025-2034, Featuring United Parcel Service, FedEx, United States Postal Service, Deutsche Post DHL Group, and SF Holdings

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Couriers and Messengers Market 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Couriers and Messengers Market is set to experience robust growth, with current valuations at USD 832.5 billion in 2025, projected to reach USD 2.47 trillion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 12.9%

In this rapidly evolving sector, the integration of digital platforms and tracking systems has become standard, enhancing transparency and shipment control for consumers. As e-commerce continues to thrive, smaller courier enterprises are increasingly collaborating with major online retailers to improve delivery efficiency across varied terrains.

The year 2024 marked a pivotal shift, with digital-first courier platforms rising in popularity, offering flexible, gig economy-fueled pricing models that cater to cost-conscious customers. Moreover, environmental considerations have propelled the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles within the industry, aided by government incentives. The surge in on-demand delivery services has been another highlight, expanding the scope for same-day service providers.

Looking ahead, the market is poised to embrace innovative technologies like autonomous delivery robots and drones. The quest for faster delivery times, driven by AI-enabled route optimization, is anticipated to enhance operational efficiency significantly. Moreover, as the demand for secure, temperature-controlled shipments rises, particularly in food and healthcare sectors, specialized courier services are expected to gain a more significant foothold.

Key Insights into the Couriers and Messengers Market

Increased reliance on gig economy platforms for last-mile deliveries.

Adoption of electric and hybrid delivery vehicles.

Expansion of on-demand and same-day delivery services.

Integration of real-time tracking and customer communication tools.

Growing specialization in temperature-controlled and healthcare-related deliveries.

Rising e-commerce sales drive demand for rapid and reliable deliveries.

Consumer expectations for increased shipment visibility and transparency.

Government incentives promoting eco-friendly delivery vehicles.

Advancements in AI and IoT improve delivery efficiency.

Managing costs associated with adopting new delivery technologies.

Competition from both traditional logistics firms and agile gig economy startups.

Navigating complex regulatory requirements for cross-border and specialized shipments.

Market Segmentation

By Type : International Couriers

: International Couriers By Coverage : Couriers and Express Delivery Services

: Couriers and Express Delivery Services By End-Use : B2C, Other End Users

: B2C, Other End Users By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America

