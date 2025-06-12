Global 3PL Market to Surge Beyond $1.9 Trillion by 2030, Driven by E-commerce and Omni-channel Strategies

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Third Party Logistics (3PL) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market - Key Trends and Drivers Summarized



The global 3PL market has seen substantial growth, driven by the increasing complexity of supply chains and the expansion of e-commerce. Businesses face heightened pressure to deliver products faster and more reliably across diverse geographies. This demand has led to a greater reliance on 3PL providers who can offer comprehensive, end-to-end supply chain solutions that address the challenges of global distribution and omni-channel sales strategies.

Ongoing proliferation of omni-channel retailing, or multi-channel retailing, is driving momentum in the 3PL market. Omni-channel retailing leverages multiple channels such as retail stores, e-commerce platforms, teleshopping mediums and catalogue sales to engage and serve more number of customers.

Additionally, 3PL services have become more appealing as companies seek to manage fluctuating demand more effectively, particularly in response to seasonal peaks or unexpected disruptions, such as those experienced during global crises. Technology plays a crucial role in this sector, with advancements in logistics software, automated warehousing, and data analytics enhancing the service offerings of 3PL providers, making them integral to modern supply chain strategies.



The growth in the 3PL market is driven by several factors, including technological innovations, globalization of supply chains, and changing consumer expectations. Technological advancements, such as the implementation of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT), have transformed logistics operations, enabling 3PL providers to offer more efficient, accurate, and personalized services.

The globalization of supply chains has compelled companies to seek 3PL partners that can navigate international logistics complexities, including compliance with diverse regulatory environments and managing logistics in varying market conditions. Moreover, consumer expectations for rapid delivery and real-time tracking have pressured companies to rely on 3PL providers that can incorporate advanced technology into their logistics operations to deliver a seamless and transparent customer experience.

These drivers ensure that 3PL services remain crucial for businesses aiming to maintain competitive advantage in a fast-evolving marketplace.



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Supply Chain Management

Concept of Logistics

Transportation Modes in Logistics

Different Fields of Logistics

Third Party Logistics (3PL): A Conceptual Definition

3PL Market: Services Overview

Advantages and Drawbacks of 3PL

Types of 3PL Providers

Categories of 3PL Providers

3PL Service Segments

Fourth Party Logistics (4PL): An Overview

Fifth Party Logistic (5PL)

Third Party Logistics (3PL): A Brief Industry Overview

Complexity in Supply Chain Management Builds Fertile Environment for 3PL

Increasing Outsourcing of Logistics Operations Helps 3PL Market to Progress at Impressive Rate

The Rising Tide of B2B & B2C eCommerce Lifts One Boat Higher than the Others Third Party Logistics (3PL)

Global B2C & B2B Market for 2018-2024 (In US$ Billion)

Key Benefits Offered Drive Wider Adoption of 3PL

Access to Established Resource Network

Benefit from Proven Industry Expertise

Supply Chain Scalability & Flexibility

Better Cargo Turnover & Superior Distribution Efficiency

Better Inventory Management & Reduced Inventory

Cost Benefits

Focus on Core Business Operations

Domestic Transportation Management (DTM) Leads Service Segment

Roadways Remains Primary Transportation Mode

Manufacturing Commands Major Value Share of 3PL Market

Developing Regions Drive Future Growth of 3PL Market

Asia Pacific (incl. China) Remains Leading Revenue Contributor

Third Party Logistics (3PL) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

3PL Providers Exploit Advanced Technology for Efficient Warehousing

M&A Activity Gathers Steam

Recent Market Activity

Globally Leading 3PL Providers: Customer Vertical and No. of Customer Relationships

US 3PL Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2020E

Select Global Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Manufacturing Sector: Driving Force behind 3PL Market Growth

3PL Assumes Critical Importance in Manufacturing Domain

Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities

Select Leading Retail Enterprises by Country: A Snapshot

eCommerce Emerge as New Growth Driver

E-commerce Challenges for 3PLs

Omni Channel Retailing Underpins Volume Growth for 3PL Services

Automotive Logistics: A Lucrative End-Use Vertical

Transportation Services Drive Momentum

Procurement Logistics Resolve Inbound Transportation Needs

Distribution Logistics Simplify Outbound Movement of Products

Production Logistics for Diverse Logistics Needs of Modern Production Lines

Value Added Services Widen the Scope & Span of 3PL Market

Reverse Logistics: A High-Utility Value-Added Service

Multi Modal Transportation Finds Favor

Key Drivers of the 3PL Market

Globalization and Rising Trade

Expansion of eCommerce Industry

Increasing Focus on Core Competencies

Focus on Embracing Advanced Technology

Market Restraints

Lack of Manufacturer Control on Logistics Service

Manufacturer Reputation at Stake

3PL Providers Invest in IT Capabilities to Differentiate from Competition

Key Opportunities for Warehouse Operators to Leverage Technology

Warehouse Expansion vis-a-vis Labor Shortage

Mounting Pressure to Push Bottom Lines

eCommerce & Omni Channel Opportunity

Improving Customer Experience

Intense Competition from Amazon

Technology Tools Seek Wider Role in 3PL Domain

TMS Makes Its Way into 3PL Domain

WMS Gaining Traction in Warehouse Management

Cloud Technology Seeks to Expand Share in 3PL Technology Mix

BI Systems Take Center Stage

Big Data Emerges as New Focus Area

