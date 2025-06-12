Airport Smart Lighting Market 2025-2034: IoT, Li-Fi, and Human-Centric Design Drive Energy-Efficient, Data-Optimized Transportation Hubs

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Smart Lighting Market 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Airport Smart Lighting Market is set to reach a valuation of USD 1.5 billion by 2025, with expectations to grow at a CAGR of 9.0%, reaching USD 3.3 billion globally by 2034. This market segment focuses on intelligent lighting systems designed to optimize airport operations and enhance the passenger experience. Key technologies in this space include LED lighting, sensor-based controls, and smart management systems, all essential for meeting the unique requirements of different airport zones.

Current market dynamics are shaped by intricate integration needs, safety standards, and the pursuit of energy-efficient practices. The introduction of IoT, data analytics, and smart controls is revolutionizing the airport smart lighting sector.

In 2024, a significant shift towards IoT-enabled controls and data-driven optimization was observed. This led to increased implementation of IoT sensors and smart lighting systems, offering real-time oversight and control of lighting functions. Airport operators concentrated on building data analytics platforms to fine-tune energy consumption and maintenance planning. Sensor-based controls, which adjust lighting in response to occupancy and ambient light, further boosted energy efficiency and passenger comfort.

Additionally, there was a marked focus on human-centric lighting solutions to improve passenger well-being and reduce fatigue. Advanced lighting designs, aimed at enhancing aesthetic appeal and wayfinding capabilities in airport spaces, attracted considerable investment. The deployment of wireless communication technologies simplified installation and upkeep, adding flexibility to lighting operations.

Looking forward to 2025 and beyond, the Airport Smart Lighting Market is poised for continued innovation spurred by the demand for sustainable and smart airport infrastructure. Anticipated advancements in AI-powered lighting optimization will enable predicting occupancy patterns and adjusting lighting levels accordingly. Integration of Li-Fi technology will foster high-speed data communication, enhancing both connectivity and security. There will be a notable emphasis on developing lighting systems adaptable to future airport designs, including urban air mobility hubs and smart terminals.

Growth in advanced sensor networks and data analytics will enable real-time monitoring and lighting operations optimization. Strong collaboration between lighting manufacturers, airport operators, and technology providers is expected, focusing on integrated and optimized lighting solutions. The market will see an increased adoption of circular economy principles, emphasizing material recycling and energy efficiency, aligning with the industry's sustainability objectives.

Key Insights in the Airport Smart Lighting Market

IoT-Enabled Controls: Incorporation of IoT sensors for real-time supervision and control.

Data-Driven Optimization: Enhancements in energy use and maintenance efficiency via data analytics.

Sensor-Based Controls: Adapting lighting to occupancy and natural light conditions.

Human-Centric Lighting: Solutions aimed at boosting passenger well-being.

Li-Fi Integration: Facilitating high-speed data transmission through lighting.

Energy Efficiency: Essential for reducing consumption and costs.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Taxiway Lightings

Visual Glide Scope Indicator

Other Types

By Offering

Services

Software

By Light Source

Halogen Lighting

Incandescent Lighting

LED Lighting

By Application

Airport Terminal

Airport Landside

Other Applications

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $3.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Safran S.A.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Signify Holding

Acuity Brands Inc.

TKH Airport Solutions

Midstream Ltd

Astronics Corporation

Schreder Group

OCEM Airfield Technology

ADB Safegate

Carmanah Technologies Corp

GMR ENLIGHTS s.r.l

Sealite Pty Ltd

Eaton Corporation

atg airports limited

Delta Obstruction Lighting

Avlite Systems

Cree Inc.

Airsafe Airport Equipment Co. Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oh2yd6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment