Asia-Pacific 5G Services Industry Forecast 2025-2031: Verizon Communications, Huawei Technologies, and Ericsson Dominate the Market

The Asia Pacific 5G services market is witnessing unprecedented growth, valued at US$ 37.46 billion in 2023 and projected to skyrocket to US$ 1.52 trillion by 2031, with an astounding CAGR of 58.9% from 2023 to 2031.

Key players in the market include China Mobile Limited, Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Nokia Corp, Orange SA, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc, Vodafone Group PLC, and ZTE Corp.

Increase in Adoption of IoT Devices Boosts Asia Pacific 5G Services Market

As the global adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices accelerates across various industries, the demand for advanced connectivity solutions becomes critical. 5G networks, offering unparalleled speed and reliability, are uniquely positioned to support this demand. By enhancing communication and data exchange, 5G empowers organizations to effectively integrate IoT technology, with projections suggesting velocities ten times faster than LTE networks. This development enables rapid data transfers between IoT devices, fostering innovation and operational efficiency.

The synergy between 5G technology and edge computing presents innovative opportunities for diverse industries. Notably, collaborations between tech giants like IBM and Verizon are exploring 5G and edge solutions to enhance remote-controlled robotics, real-time video analytics, and factory automation. With 5G's capability to seamlessly connect sensors in substantial structures, new avenues in occupancy management, energy efficiency, and guest experiences are unfolding, propelling the growth potential of the 5G services market.

Asia Pacific 5G Services Market Overview

China maintains a commanding lead in the 5G rollout, aggressively developing its infrastructure. Early 2021 data reveals that China Mobile had amassed 168.97 million 5G subscribers, a significant increase from the previous year's 6.7 million. With 718,000 5G base stations established in 2020, China accounted for nearly 70% of the global total. According to the World 5G Convention in 2022, Chinese telecom operators invested US$ 59.4 billion in 5G infrastructure.

By March 2022, China boasted 355 million 5G users and deployed 1.4 million base stations. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) reported that by July 2022, China had constructed approximately 1.97 million 5G base stations, bringing 5G coverage to nearly all prefecture-level cities and counties, including 96% of towns in China. Consequently, China's 5G base stations account for over 60% of global users.

Asia Pacific 5G Services Market Segmentation:

By type, the market segments into enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), massive machine-type communications (mMTC), ultra-reliable low latency (uRLLC), and fixed wireless access (FWA). The eMBB segment claimed the largest market share in 2023.

The market divides by end user into enterprises and consumers, with enterprises holding a larger market share in 2023. Enterprises further segment into IT & telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, retail & e-commerce, among others.

By country, segmentation includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific, with China leading the market share in 2023.

