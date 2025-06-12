5G Services Presents a $673 Billion Opportunity in the European Market by 2031: Navigate Emerging Growth Opportunities and Challenges with this 2025 Research Report

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe 5G Services Market Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe 5G services market, valued at US$ 18.03 billion in 2023, is anticipated to escalate to US$ 673.31 billion by 2031, with a remarkable CAGR of 57.2% during the forecast period. This growth is propelled by government initiatives aimed at promoting 5G deployment and its integration across various industries.

Government efforts in Europe are crucial to 5G expansion. In July 2022, Germany launched a gigabit broadband strategy, targeting fiber-to-the-home and 5G coverage by 2030. The strategy aims for 50% FTTH coverage by 2025. Additionally, the UK government committed US$ 39.16 million in November 2023 to the 5G Innovation Regions program, boosting 5G technology in diverse areas.

Germany's robust industrial sector is pivotal to boosting 5G adoption, primarily for Industry 4.0 initiatives. The integration of 5G enhances production efficiency in logistics and automation. The nation targets 50% population coverage by 2025, aiming for nationwide reach by 2030. The rise in IoT device usage further propels 5G demand, crucial for large-scale device connectivity.

In February 2024, Telefonica Germany announced an extensive expansion of its 5G services across the nation, emphasizing coverage along major motorways and railways. With over 95% of the German population now connected, the company plans to extend coverage over 14,000 kilometers by the end of 2023.

Market Segmentation

The Europe 5G services market is segmented by type, end user, and country. The dominant segment in 2023 was enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), followed closely by massive machine-type communications (mMTC) and ultra-reliable low latency (uRLLC). In user segmentation, enterprises outpaced consumers, with sectors like IT, manufacturing, and healthcare leading the charge. Geographically, Germany led the market, followed by the UK, France, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe.

Some of the leading companies profiled in this Europe 5G Services Market report include:

Deutsche Telekom AG

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Nokia Corp.

Orange SA

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vodafone Group PLC

ZTE Corp.

