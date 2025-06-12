Buses and Coaches Markets 2025-2034: Electric and Hybrid Buses Gain Momentum as Market Seeks Sustainable Solutions

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Buses and Coaches Market 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Buses And Coaches Market is valued at USD 42.3 billion in 2025. Further the market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 5.2% to reach global sales of USD 66.7 billion in 2034







The buses and coaches market involves the production and distribution of vehicles used for public transportation and private travel. This market is driven by the growing demand for efficient and sustainable transportation solutions. Buses and coaches play a crucial role in urban mobility, intercity travel, and tourism.



Key market segments include city buses, intercity buses, coaches, and school buses. City buses are used for urban transportation. Intercity buses and coaches are used for long-distance travel. School buses are used for transporting students. The market is characterized by ongoing advancements in vehicle design, fuel efficiency, and safety.



Geographically, the buses and coaches market has a global presence, with significant demand in regions with high population density and tourism. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, driven by rapid urbanization and public transportation needs. North America and Europe also have substantial markets, driven by school transportation and tourism.



Key Insights Buses And Coaches Market

Electric Buses: Increasing adoption of electric buses to reduce emissions and improve air quality.

Hybrid Buses: Growing demand for hybrid buses as a transitional technology.

Smart Buses: Integration of smart technologies for passenger information and fleet management.

Luxury Coaches: Increasing demand for luxury coaches for premium travel experiences.

Urbanization and Congestion: Rapid urbanization and traffic congestion drive demand for public transportation.

Environmental Concerns: Growing environmental concerns drive the adoption of electric and hybrid buses.

Tourism Growth: The expanding tourism industry drives demand for coaches.

Government Initiatives: Government investments in public transportation drive market growth.

High Initial Costs: Electric and hybrid buses require significant upfront investment.

Infrastructure Development: Charging infrastructure for electric buses needs to be developed.

Competition and Pricing: The market is competitive, with numerous manufacturers offering various models.

Regulatory Compliance: Stringent safety and emission regulations must be met.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $42.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $66.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

By Fuel Type

Electric And Hybrid

Other Fuel Types

By Application

Personal And Recreational

Tourist

Other Applications

By Body Built

Customizable

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

Companies Featured

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (formerly Daimler AG)

Volkswagen AG

CNH

INDUSTRIAL N.V. (IVECO subsidiary of CNH Industrial)

YUTONG

Volvo

Hyundai Motor Company

Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry

Ashok Leyland

Zhongtong Bus

ANKAI

Daimler India

Bharat Benz

Mitsubishi

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Scania

UD Trucks Corp.

Ford Motor Company

Toyota Motor Corporation

BYD Auto

Shaanxi Automobile Group

Beiqi Foton Motor Co.

SAIC Motor Commercial Vehicle Co.

MAN Truck & Bus SE

Irizar

Solaris

VDL

Gaz Group

NefAZ (KAMAZ affiliate)

UAZ

Elegantbus

Cento Bus

Bus Factory

Pacific Tur

Lux Bus America

Vamoose Bus

Enel X Brazil

PSA

Temsa

Hafilat

Karsan

Otokar

Tata Motors

Cania A





