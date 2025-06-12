Flexible Plastic Packaging Strategic Business Report 2025, with 40+ Profiles of Notable Players including AluflexPack, AMCOR, Coveris, Glenroy, Huhtamaki, Mondi, Printpack, Sonoco, UFLEX and more

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Plastic Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Why Is the Demand for Sustainable and Recyclable Flexible Plastic Packaging Increasing?



The demand for sustainable and recyclable flexible plastic packaging is growing rapidly due to increasing environmental awareness and regulatory pressure to reduce plastic waste. Consumers are becoming more eco-conscious and are seeking products packaged in materials that have a lower environmental footprint.

As a result, brands are under pressure to adopt sustainable packaging solutions that minimize plastic use and are easier to recycle. Governments and regulatory bodies around the world are also implementing stricter laws aimed at reducing plastic pollution, such as banning single-use plastics and encouraging the use of recyclable materials. This has driven companies to innovate and develop flexible packaging solutions that are either recyclable, biodegradable, or made from renewable resources.



Furthermore, the shift toward a circular economy, where materials are reused and recycled to minimize waste, has spurred demand for packaging that can be integrated into existing recycling systems. Many manufacturers are investing in mono-material flexible plastic packaging, which allows for easier recycling without the need for separation of different materials.

Additionally, there is a growing trend toward using post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics in packaging, which helps reduce reliance on virgin plastics and lowers the carbon footprint associated with production. The push for sustainability is also reflected in consumer purchasing habits, with more consumers willing to pay a premium for products packaged in eco-friendly materials.



What Are the Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Flexible Plastic Packaging Market?



The growth in the flexible plastic packaging market is driven by several factors, including increasing consumer demand for convenience, the rising popularity of e-commerce, and the growing focus on sustainability. Consumers are looking for packaging solutions that are easy to carry, resealable, and lightweight, driving the demand for flexible plastic packaging in food, beverage, and personal care products.

Additionally, the rapid growth of e-commerce has boosted the need for durable yet lightweight packaging that can withstand the rigors of shipping while minimizing costs. Flexible plastic packaging, which reduces material usage and shipping weight, is well-suited for this purpose.



Moreover, the increasing emphasis on sustainability is a major growth driver, as both consumers and regulatory authorities push for packaging solutions that minimize environmental impact. Innovations in recyclable and bio-based materials, along with the shift toward mono-material packaging, are helping companies meet these sustainability demands.

The cost-effectiveness of flexible plastic packaging, combined with its ability to enhance product protection and shelf life, further strengthens its appeal across a variety of industries. As these trends continue to evolve, the flexible plastic packaging market is poised for robust growth in the coming years.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Flexible Plastic Packaging market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments:

Material (Polyethylene (PE) Material, Polypropylene (PP) Material, Polyamide (PA) Material, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Material, Polystyrene (PS) Material, Other Materials)

Product Type (Pouch Packaging, Rollstock Packaging, Films & Wraps Packaging, Other Product Types)

Application (Healthcare Application, Food & Beverages Application, Personal Care Application, Other Applications)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Consumer Demand for Convenience and Portability Drives Growth in Flexible Plastic Packaging for Food and Beverage Products

Increasing Focus on Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Solutions Spurs Adoption of Recyclable and Biodegradable Flexible Plastic Packaging Materials

Technological Advancements in Barrier Properties Propel Growth in Flexible Packaging for Enhanced Product Shelf Life and Freshness

Growing E-Commerce and Online Retail Market Expands Demand for Flexible Plastic Packaging in Shipping and Fulfillment

Rising Preference for Lightweight Packaging Solutions Strengthens the Business Case for Flexible Plastic Packaging in Logistics and Transportation

Expansion of Flexible Packaging in Personal Care and Cosmetics Markets Drives Innovation in Customizable and Premium Packaging Solutions

Increasing Use of Flexible Plastic Packaging in Pharmaceuticals Expands Market Opportunities for Tamper-Evident and Child-Resistant Solutions

Growing Consumer Focus on Product Transparency and Clean-Label Trends Drives Demand for Flexible Plastic Packaging with Clear Window Panels

Technological Innovations in Smart and Active Packaging Propel the Development of Intelligent Flexible Plastic Packaging Solutions

Rising Adoption of Flexible Packaging in the Frozen and Ready-to-Eat Food Sectors Expands Market Opportunities for Heat-Sealable Materials

Increasing Global Awareness of Plastic Waste Reduction Drives Demand for Flexible Packaging Made from Recycled Plastics and Circular Economy Solutions

Growth in Flexible Packaging Formats in Emerging Economies Expands Addressable Market for Cost-Effective and Lightweight Packaging Solutions

Rising Popularity of Flexible Stand-Up Pouches and Resealable Packaging Drives Demand for Consumer-Friendly Packaging Formats

