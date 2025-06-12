Mama Bird Launches in Sprouts Farmers Market Nationwide With Brain-First Supplements for Families

DENVER, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama Bird® is hatching at Sprouts this season! Mama Bird , maker of brain-boosting vitamins for families, is excited to announce that four of its best-selling prenatal and kids’ vitamins are now available at Sprouts Farmers Market for a limited time in stores nationwide.





Created by neurologist Dr. Mika Gupta and inspired by her own parenting journey, Mama Bird is on a mission to support cognitive health from the very beginning — helping families feel confident they’re nourishing themselves and their children for a smarter start.

“Our goal is to make it easy for families to turn everyday moments into opportunities for meaningful growth,” said Dr. Gupta, founder of Mama Bird. “We’re proud to launch at Sprouts, a retailer that shares our values around wellness, transparency, and smarter nutrition.”

The following four Mama Bird supplements are now available in all Sprouts stores:

Mama Bird Prenatal Multi+ – A once-daily tablet with brain-focused, methylated nutrients to support fetal brain development and maternal wellness.

– A once-daily tablet with brain-focused, methylated nutrients to support fetal brain development and maternal wellness. Mama Bird Pre+Postnatal DHA – A mercury-free omega-3 supplement with DHA to support brain and eye development during pregnancy and postpartum.

– A mercury-free omega-3 supplement with DHA to support brain and eye development during pregnancy and postpartum. Mama Bird Kids Multi+ Liquid – A fast-absorbing, strawberry-flavored liquid multivitamin with methylated B vitamins to support cognitive development in growing kids.

– A fast-absorbing, strawberry-flavored liquid multivitamin with methylated B vitamins to support cognitive development in growing kids. Mama Bird Kids Multi+ Gummies – Sensory-friendly, raspberry-flavored gummies with essential brain-supportive nutrients and no artificial dyes or flavors.

Previously known as Best Nest Wellness since 2015, the company recently rebranded to Mama Bird to reflect its mission: supporting families through brain-first nutrition and the small moments that shape a child’s future.

Mama Bird was created to make brain-first nutrition easy, accessible, and aligned with real life. Every product is formulated with bioavailable, brain-supportive nutrients — including methylated B vitamins — and delivered in clean, gentle formats designed for maximum absorption without the stress and overwhelm of traditional supplements.

Mama Bird products are now available at Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide as part of the Innovation Center — a 90-day program that spotlights emerging wellness brands in Sprouts’ dedicated “New for You” section.

Learn more at lovemamabird.com .

About Mama Bird

Mama Bird is the first supplement brand built around brain-first nutrition for pregnancy, postpartum, and childhood. With carefully selected, highly absorbable ingredients that support cognitive wellness, Mama Bird empowers families to nurture bright minds from the very beginning. Learn more at lovemamabird.com and follow on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , and YouTube .

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 440 stores in 24 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit sprouts.com/about.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lisa Lazarczyk, LAZ PR

Tel: 617.838.7327 or lisa@lazpr.com

