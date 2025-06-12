New Novel OUT OF THE ASHES Explores the Complexity of Familial Bonds and the Power of Forgiveness

Charleston, SC, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A lover of the great outdoors, CJ Kenney returns time and time again to the mountains of the Pacific Northwest to experience the kind of spiritual renewal only found in nature. In awe of her natural surroundings and its effect on her mind, body and soul, she was inspired to pen a novel to reflect her admiration for the beauty and majesty of the wilderness she calls home. Depicting Kenney’s personal journey towards spiritual growth within nature, “Out of the Ashes” tells the story of a woman looking to heal from the wounds of her dysfunctional childhood.

In “Out of the Ashes” successful executive Clair Donovan returns home to claim her inheritance: the ranch where she grew up. But her homecoming is bittersweet as she finds herself grappling with family secrets and painful memories of the past. “Returning home, Clair is forced to face the depth of her anger and resentment,” Kenney stated. “But this unexpected journey is exactly what she needs to heal.” Exploring the complexity of familial bonds, forgiveness and healing, this stirring novel sparks spiritual awareness and will speak to anyone seeking more from life.

“Out of the Ashes” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

CJ Kenney is a nature enthusiast with a passion for hiking, camping, horseback riding and nature photography. Often accompanied by her dog Shilo, she enjoys exploring the mountains of Oregon and Washington, drawing endless inspiration from its tranquility. She lives in SW Washington. “Out of the Ashes” is her first book.

