Mooney Farms’ Line of Vinaigrettes Named “Salad Dressing Product of the Year” In 7th Annual Mindful Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Mindful Awards Program, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods, today announced that Mooney Farms , a certified woman-owned family farm based in Chico, California, is the recipient of “Salad Dressing Product of the Year” in the 7th annual awards program.

As a vertically integrated company, Mooney Farms oversees every step of its production process - from sourcing ingredients to packaging - ensuring quality and sustainability. Their line of Bella Sun Luci salad dressings is uniquely crafted with all-natural, premium ingredients, free from preservatives and artificial additives - and, notably, free from seed oils. Using only 100% olive oil, sourced directly from the family estate, the company ensures each vinaigrette delivers rich, unique flavor along with health benefits.

Mooney Farms’ California Olive Oil is cold-pressed from Arbequina olives for freshness and purity and then paired with De Nigris Italian balsamic vinegar, raw wildflower honey, and sun-dried tomatoes. With this at the center, Bella Sun Luci’s salad dressings are crafted traditionally - similarly to being prepared in a kitchen. The line of dressings includes five varieties with Balsamic Vinaigrette being the most classic. It is crafted using 25-year barrel-aged balsamic vinegar from Italy, and its vibrant flavor is elevated by hints of lemon and raw honey. The refreshing and perfectly balanced product makes it ideal for salad or dipping.

Bella Sun Luci's California Vinaigrette is formulated with locally sourced honey and sweet oranges, producing a flavor that blends rich vinegar and fresh herbs and spices. The Sonoma Vinaigrette offers garlic and a mixture of Italian herbs, infused with sun-dried tomatoes for a bold yet sophisticated, semi-sweet taste that elevates any dish. The Champagne Vinaigrette is handcrafted in small batches, combining the subtle sweetness of California champagne vinegar with herbs. Lastly, the Meyers Lemon Vinaigrette with Basil and Wildflower Honey delivers a bright flavor due to locally sourced Meyer lemons.

The demand for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) remains largely consistent and constant even as consumer preferences evolve and change. The CPG market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,476.3 billion between 2024 and 2029. In 2025, sustainability is the CPG sector’s newest consideration along with health-conscious consumer-driven trends and a shift toward e-commerce. With consumers relying more heavily on third party validation when making new purchasing decisions, the Mindful Awards help brands and services stand out by showcasing products and services that represent the best in transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable, healthy and delicious innovations. All nominations have been evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the consumer-packaged goods industry.

“Made with 100% olive oil, Bella Sun Luci's Salad Vinaigrette line represents a shift in the category, offering a healthy alternative. Many popular dressings rely on inflammatory seed and canola oils, MSG, and artificial preservatives. As seed oil consumption has skyrocketed, so have rates of chronic diseases,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “Bella Sun Luci is making mindful waves by blending tradition, innovation, and sustainability into every product they create. Their salad dressings enhance both the flavor of meals and overall wellness. With each bottle, Mooney Farms is inspiring a healthier, more flavorful way of eating.”

The 2025 Mindful Awards winners range from groundbreaking food and beverage products to sustainable household solutions, redefining consumer experiences worldwide. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world whose innovations enhance daily living, promote sustainability, and improve quality of life.

“At Bella Sun Luci, we take a stand against the widespread use of seed oils and preservatives in the food industry. Our vinaigrettes align with our values of quality, authenticity, and overall wellness, and now, we are the only producer of a 100% olive oil salad dressing line on the market. Each bottle is a testament to our commitment to wholesome foods,” said Mary Mooney, founder of Mooney Farms. “I’m honored to accept the ‘Salad Dressing Product of the Year’ award from Mindful Innovation. We take no shortcuts in creating the perfect fusion of flavor and nutrition. We source only the finest ingredients to bring you vinaigrettes that not only excite your taste buds but also nourish your body.”

The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage, Snacks, Supplements, Home, and Personal Care. Our mission is to bring awareness to the benefits of mindfulness and its impact on society as a whole. We believe that through mindfulness, we can create a more compassionate and sustainable world. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com .

Founded in 1986, Mooney Farms is a third-generation, certified woman-owned, family company rooted in quality, integrity and family values that has grown to be the premier producer of sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil in the United States. Based in Chico, California, Mooney Farms has a 100,000 square foot facility and 200-year-old olive trees planted among rows of lavender and rosemary, which reflects the family's rich history of the Mediterranean. Its flagship product line, Bella Sun Luci, features premium California-grown and Mediterranean-inspired foods created from authentic family recipes. The Bella Sun Luci line is best known for Sun Dried Tomatoes and Sun Dried Tomatoes in Olive Oil—with a distinctively fresh and sweet flavor from being dried under the California sun, they add genuine Mediterranean flavor to homemade appetizers, salads, sandwiches, pizzas, pastas and more. The Bella Sun Luci line also includes new 100% olive-oil Salad Dressings, deliciously sweet Plant-Based Tomato Jerky, Pasta Sauces, Bruschetta Spreads, Bottled Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Risotto and Marinades. Visit BellaSunLuci.com to learn more and follow on Instagram , Facebook and Pinterest .

