ZA Miner Launches New 2025 Mining Contracts and Upgraded Affiliate Program to Drive Global Crypto Adoption

London, UK, June 12, 2025 -- ZA Miner, one of the fastest-growing AI-powered cloud mining platforms, has officially announced the launch of a new suite of mining contracts for 2025, along with a revamped affiliate program that offers generous commissions and bonus rewards.

This development comes at a critical time as more individuals seek reliable income opportunities within the crypto space, without the complexity of traditional mining or high-risk trading.





New Contracts, Greater Flexibility, Daily Profits

The new mining contract lineup from ZA Miner introduces short and mid-term plans that cater to a wide range of investment levels. Designed for transparency and ease of use, these contracts offer predictable daily returns, automated mining, and instant withdrawal options, all managed by the platform’s advanced AI infrastructure.

Users can now begin mining with as little as $100, with contracts tailored to fit both low-risk beginners and high-return investors.





Affiliate Program Relaunched: Earn up to $30,000

Alongside the new contract rollout, ZA Miner has upgraded its affiliate program to reward users who invite others to join the platform. Affiliates now enjoy:

Multi-tier commissions





Performance-based bonuses up to $30,000





Real-time tracking and payout dashboards





Instant credit upon user activation



This expansion reflects ZA Miner’s goal of building a global, decentralized community where users can benefit not just from mining but also by sharing the platform’s value with others.

Built for Simplicity, Powered by Intelligence

ZA Miner continues to stand out by combining:

AI-driven coin allocation





100% renewable energy usage





Zero-maintenance mining





Seamless user onboarding

With operations already spanning multiple continents, the platform has seen a surge in adoption from both emerging and developed markets, helping it grow to a user base of millions in just under two years.

Join the New Era of Cloud Mining

“This isn’t just another product update — it’s a new chapter in our mission to democratize crypto mining,” said a ZA Miner representative. “Whether you’re mining for yourself or building a network, our new tools give you more power, more rewards, and more control.”

Get Started Today

Register at www.zaminer.com to activate your mining contract or join the affiliate network, and be part of the crypto income revolution in 2025.





About ZA Miner ZA FUNDINGS LTD

(ZA Miner), Established in 2020 and based in the UK, delivers advanced cloud mining services backed by renewable energy and enterprise-grade security. The company’s goal is to build an inclusive, sustainable mining network that empowers global users to participate in digital asset ecosystems efficiently and responsibly.

