AxonDAO Partners with SKALE to Power Scalable, Zero-Fee Infrastructure for Decentralized Health Research

Cheyenne, Wyoming, USA, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AxonDAO, a leading force in decentralized science (DeSci) and health data sovereignty, today announced its partnership with SKALE, the world’s fastest zero gas fee blockchain network. The collaboration will enhance AxonDAO’s infrastructure by enabling scalable, cost-effective, and immutable tracking of user activity and research data. This foundation supports future clinical-grade health technology applications.

As AxonDAO expands its network of wearables, AI health models, and research tools, SKALE’s decentralized architecture provides a vital layer of transparency and verification. By leveraging SKALE’s high-performance blockchain, AxonDAO will deliver seamless and tamper-proof records of user actions and system outputs, ensuring integrity without compromising privacy or cost efficiency.

“SKALE’s infrastructure allows us to maintain an immutable audit trail without charging users gas fees,” said Mack Stachowiak, AxonDAO’s Chief Technology Officer. “This partnership strengthens our ability to support total quality management across decentralized health ecosystems. It also enables future applications such as clinical trials and medical-grade diagnostics.”

Key Benefits of the SKALE Partnership

Zero Gas Fees: Users and researchers can interact with AxonDAO's infrastructure without incurring transaction costs.





Audit-Ready Data Trails: Time-stamped proofs of activity are linked to health data, even when original records are encrypted or removed.





Scalable Infrastructure: Capable of supporting high-throughput use cases such as biometric wearables, AI-driven insights, and real-time health monitoring.





Future-Ready Design: Built to meet clinical research requirements through reliable tracking and secure verification protocols.





A Technical Foundation for Decentralized Medicine

While SKALE does not directly store health data, it enables AxonDAO to validate and verify all system interactions using lightweight proofs. This ensures traceability and transparency, which are essential for regulatory compliance and scientific credibility. As AxonDAO’s product suite, including CureRING and CureOS, grows in adoption, SKALE’s architecture will maintain secure and verifiable logs of every user interaction.

Looking Ahead

The partnership supports AxonDAO’s broader roadmap, which includes infrastructure for clinical trials, AI-based health interventions, and global DeSci collaboration. Discussions are underway to certify AxonDAO systems as compliant with medical-grade software standards, with SKALE providing the scalable backend needed to meet these requirements.

For more information about AxonDAO’s technology or upcoming releases, visit https://axondao.io .

About AxonDAO

AxonDAO is a decentralized science organization committed to empowering individuals with control over their health data while driving ethical AI and research advancements. By integrating blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and a worldwide community of users and researchers, AxonDAO is transforming healthcare. The $AXGT token ecosystem ensures all participants are recognized and rewarded for their contributions to scientific progress.

About SKALE

SKALE, the gas-free invisible Layer1 blockchain network, is “built different” to scale gaming, AI, social, and high-performance dApps to the masses. SKALE Chains are gas-free, fast, and EVM-compatible, making them ideal for a wide range of decentralized applications. With a commitment to driving the mass adoption of Web3 technologies, SKALE empowers developers and businesses to build scalable, efficient, and user-centric blockchain applications.

Harmonizing speed, security, and decentralization, SKALE Labs was born in Cali in 2017 by Jack O’Holleran and Stan Kladko, PhD. As of 2025, the network serves over 55 million unique active wallets and has saved users over $11 billion in gas fees.