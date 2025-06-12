National Advertising Division Recommends Coterie Baby Discontinue Comparative Absorbency and Drier Skin Claims and Disclose Endorsements for The Diaper

New York, NY, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a challenge by the Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division recommended that Coterie Baby Inc. discontinue certain comparative absorbency claims and improve endorsement disclosures for its product, The Diaper.

P&G, maker of Pampers, challenged express and implied claims made by Coterie on its website and in influencer marketing for its premium diaper, The Diaper. The challenged claims include "Up To 4x Absorbency Compared to Leading Brands," "Up To 3x Drier Skin Compared to Leading Brands," and superiority claims such as being the “most absorbent” and “most high performing” diaper on the market.

Superiority Claims

At issue for the National Advertising Division (NAD) were Coterie’s claims that The Diaper was “4x faster” at absorbing and “3x drier” than leading brands. These claims were based on two studies using synthetic urine to test absorption speed and rewet levels.

After review of the studies’ testing methods, as well as those provided by P&G, NAD found that the results are sufficient for Coterie to meet its initial burden of providing a reasonable basis that The Diaper product is 4x more absorbent and 3x drier when compared to certain diapers, but not to Pampers diapers.

NAD found that P&G’s studies, which had similar methodology but very different results, to be more reliable, and determined that Coterie’s studies could not support a claim that The Diaper was up to 4x as absorbent and 3x drier when compared to the “leading brands” since it did not demonstrate superiority over Pampers diapers.

In addition, NAD determined consumers would reasonably expect the challenged “up to” claim to mean that Coterie’s The Diaper is 4x faster at absorbing than any Pampers or Huggies diaper, when in fact the 4x faster absorption is substantiated only when compared to Huggies diapers.

Accordingly, NAD recommended that Coterie discontinue the claims “Up To 4x Absorbency Compared to Leading Brands” and “Up to 3x Drier Skin Compared to Leading Brands.”

Endorsement Claims

P&G alleged that Coterie did not include material connection disclosures in social media and blog posts by its endorsers, including a Facebook post asking, “Which diaper is best?” and displays multiple brands, including Coterie, but does not name them. Coterie argued there is no endorsement until the consumer clicks through to the blog, where a disclosure appears.

Here, NAD found that the Facebook post appears as an objective review, and it is only when a consumer clicks through to the blog post that they are informed that the post is a paid endorsement.

The FTC Endorsement Guides state that native ads must be identifiable as advertising before consumers arrive at the main advertising page. NAD therefore recommended that Coterie clearly and conspicuously disclose its material connection to the endorser in its advertising, including originating social media posts that link to an endorsement.

During the proceeding, Coterie voluntarily agreed to permanently discontinue certain challenged claims. As a result, NAD did not review these claims on their merits and will treat them, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, Coterie stated they “will comply with NAD’s recommendation.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Per NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for advertising or promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, promote fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. The National Advertising Division reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and promoting fair competition for business.