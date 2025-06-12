RiskVal Financial Solutions CEO Jordan Hu Named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Newark, N.J., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jordan Hu ’89, CEO of RiskVal Financial Solutions, and a distinguished alumnus of New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), has been named the 2025 New Jersey winner of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award. The honor celebrates entrepreneurs who are building and leading high-growth, innovative companies that are transforming industries and creating positive impact.

Founded in 2001, RiskVal is a global software-as-a-service provider specializing in pre-trade fixed income analytics and portfolio risk management. Its flagship solutions — RVFI and RVPortfolio — deliver real-time insights using decades of historical and market data and serve more than 1,000 portfolio managers across banks, asset managers and hedge funds.

Hu earned his M.S. in computer science from NJIT and has remained closely connected to the university, having served on NJIT’s Board of Trustees and championing initiatives that expand STEM opportunities for future generations.

Hu's journey embodies the American dream. From his initial move to the United States from Taiwan with limited resources, his dedication propelled him to launch RiskVal Financial Solutions, a multimillion-dollar global enterprise.

“To receive this award is both humbling and energizing,” said Jordan Hu. “It’s a recognition not just of RiskVal’s success, but of the journey behind it — from starting with little more than an idea to building a company that serves global financial institutions. I’m proud to be part of a community that continues to fuel innovation.”

In April, Hu was selected as one of 25 finalists in New Jersey, chosen for entrepreneurial leadership, sustained growth and significant community engagement. His selection as the New Jersey regional winner was announced in June and now advances to the national Entrepreneur of the Year competition, which culminates in November at the Strategic Growth Forum in Palm Springs, California. The Entrepreneur of the Year National overall award winner will then represent the U.S. as they compete for the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year award in June 2026.

“Jordan Hu exemplifies the kind of visionary leadership NJIT is proud to cultivate,” said NJIT President Teik C. Lim. “He took a bold idea and built a company that has reshaped how financial markets approach risk and analytics. His entrepreneurial success, paired with his commitment to giving back, reflects the core values of NJIT and the transformative power of a STEM education.”



Hu’s recognition is the latest milestone in a career defined by innovation and resilience. After emigrating from Taiwan, he founded RiskVal without outside funding and steadily grew it into a leading force in financial analytics. In 2024, NJIT renamed its College of Science and Liberal Arts in Hu’s honor to recognize his leadership and philanthropic support. Further insights into his journey and impact can be found in “Making a Difference in Real Time.”

