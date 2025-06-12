Bondholders of Baltic Horizon Fund approved the amendments to the bond terms and conditions

Baltic Horizon Fund applied for bondholders’ approval for certain amendments to the terms and conditions (the Terms and Conditions) of the Baltic Horizon Fund EUR 42 million 5-year floating rate bonds maturing in 2028 (ISIN EE3300003235, the Bonds) in relation to the Bonds by way of written procedure initiated on 9 June 2025.

Bondholders who were entered in the registry of bond-holders maintained by Nasdaq CSD SE on 6 June 2025 were entitled to vote in the written procedure (the Holders). Altogether Holders holding in aggregate Bonds with the nominal value of EUR 18,999,997.80 which constitutes 100% of the aggregate nominal value of all Bonds, participated in the written procedure for amending the Terms and Conditions. The Holders voted unanimously in favour of the decisions to amend the voluntary early redemption provisions of the Bonds and therefore adopted the necessary decision. Following the approval of the amendments, the Baltic Horizon Fund will have the right to carry out voluntary early redemptions in tranches of at least EUR 3 million.

The amended Terms and Conditions will be published on the website of the Baltic Horizon Fund within three business days as of publishing of this notice.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

