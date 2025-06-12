South Africa Poultry and Egg Market Report 2025: Increasing Demand for Free-range and Organic Chicken and Eggs Presents Opportunities for Market Diversification

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poultry and Egg Industry in South Africa 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the poultry and egg industry in South Africa includes information on farming, slaughtering and the initial processing of poultry products. There is information on small-scale challenges, avian flu and vaccination, and poultry's increasing importance as a source of protein.

The report includes sections on notable players, input costs and the competitive environment. There are profiles of 20 companies such as major players Astral, RCL Foods, Quantum Foods and Country Bird, ostrich companies such as Cape Karoo, and egg companies such as TopLay and Alzu.



Introduction

The poultry industry is responsible for 65% of all animal protein consumed in South Africa.

Recent challenges have included avian flu and port delays, while recent improvements included lower feed costs and reduced loadshedding.

The South African Poultry Association was optimistic about 2025.

The industry has made significant investments to increase its slaughter capacity.

There is ongoing pressure from low-priced imports of brown meat and bone-in products, particularly from countries like Brazil.

Market Trends

Automation and technology adoption.

Environmental sustainability is prompting producers to adopt more sustainable practices such as waste management, energy use and water conservation.

Focus on biosecurity measures to prevent and manage disease outbreaks, with a shift to vaccination against HPAI rather than culling.

Growth of exports.

Increased consumer expectations for food safety and traceability, with producers enhancing food safety protocols and implementing traceability systems.

Increased demand for products seen as healthy or ethically produced such as organic, free-range, and value-added poultry products.

Shift from other sources of protein to poultry, with bone-in chicken cuts accounting for 60% of chicken demand as consumers become more price-driven.

Market Opportunities

Advancements in processing technology and packaging aimed at extending shelf life, minimising waste, and improving product presentation.

Creation of value-added poultry products tailored to convenience-focused consumers.

Increasing demand for free-range and organic chicken and eggs presents opportunities for market diversification.

Offering training and educational resources to support new entrants.

Provision of biosecurity solutions to prevent and manage diseases.

Research and development focused on poultry genetics, optimised feed formulation, and enhanced disease resistance.

Market Challenges

Avian flu and other poultry disease outbreaks.

Competition from imported poultry products.

Compliance with health, safety, and environmental regulations, along with the need to meet quality standards.

Price volatility driven by fluctuations in feed costs, competition, and market demand impacts both producers and consumers.

Market Outlook

Chicken is considered a staple food and a readily available and affordable source of protein for many South Africans.

Revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% from 2024 to 2030.

Imports are expected to decrease due to higher domestic production and reduced competitiveness of imported products.

Consumption will be driven by increased spending power, a decrease in food inflation, increased supply and softening domestic chicken prices.

The outlook is subject to avian flu risk and the ability to vaccinate flocks.

The industry association is projecting growth due to rising demand.

COMPANY PROFILES

Alzu Ondernemings (Pty) Ltd

Arbor Acres South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Astral Operations Ltd

Boschveld Ranching (Pty) Ltd

Capekaroo International (Pty) Ltd

Country Bird Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Crown Chickens (Pty) Ltd

Daybreak Foods (Pty) Ltd

Elgin Poultry Abattoir (Pty) Ltd

Fourie\'S Poultry Farms (Pty) Ltd

Grain Field Chickens (Pty) Ltd

Hy-Line South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Kuipers Group (Pty) Ltd

Pavati Trading 116 (Pty) Ltd

Quantum Foods (Pty) Ltd

Rcl Foods Ltd

Roelcor Malmesbury (Pty) Ltd

Rossouw Pluimvee - Eiers (Pty) Ltd

Serfontein Poultry (Pty) Ltd

Top-Lay Eierkooperasie Beperk Primary Co-Operative

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.6. Government Support

6.7. Input Costs



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

