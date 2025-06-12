Planisware unveils AI-powered innovations and latest product improvement at annual conference: Exchange25 EMEA

Paris, France, June 11, 2025 – Planisware, a leading B2B provider of SaaS in the rapidly growing Project Economy market, hosted its annual client conference, Exchange25 EMEA, over the last two days in Paris.

This Paris edition is a highly anticipated event, held annually for over 20 years. It provides a platform for Planisware to showcase its latest innovations and foster fruitful exchanges among its extensive client base, partners, and other professionals from diverse industries.

Loïc Sautour, CEO of Planisware, commented: “An estimated 90% of organizations are currently undergoing some form of digital transformation. We are not just observing this change, we are living it. Since 2020, we have doubled in size and transformed how we serve our clients. Events like Exchange25 EMEA let us bring our vision to life and this year, AI was the catalyst behind our most exciting features. They also allow our customers, such as ArianeGroupe and ABB, to showcase how Planisware’s innovative solutions help them drive their project portfolios and manage high-stakes programs with precision and transparency. We remain committed to delivering comprehensive value through scalable enterprise solutions, deep domain expertise, and evolutive services that support continuous growth, adoption, and success.”

In the wake of rapid digital transformation across industries, a core theme of Exchange25 EMEA was Planisware’s continued deep investment in AI and automation, and reinforce its commitment to helping organizations plan smarter and more strategically.

The company introduced its AI-Powered Unified Platform, enabling to deliver a personalized user experience tailored to each organization's needs through increasing usage of intelligent agents and leveraging its semantic model. Planisware continues to stand out as a versatile partner and provider, delivering comprehensive support across multiple domains.

The conference also spotlighted enhancements of the two products of Planisware’s single-platform now offering a streamlined UX and a redesigned interface:

Planisware Enterprise: A scalable, enterprise-wide solution built to capture organization’s strategy, align portfolios, execute projects, and co-ordinate your teams efficiently.

A scalable, enterprise-wide solution built to capture organization’s strategy, align portfolios, execute projects, and co-ordinate your teams efficiently. Planisware Orchestra: Tailored for small to mid-sized enterprises, Orchestra is a turnkey cloud solution to quickly streamline project decision-making, foster collaboration and ensure best practice across the whole organization.

Together, these solutions reflect Planisware’s commitment to delivering scalable, user-centric solutions for organizations of all sizes.

