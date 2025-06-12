DEADLINE ALERT for OGN, RCAT, URGN, FTRE: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

BENSALEM, Pa., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN)

Class Period: October 31, 2024 – April 30, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Organon’s optimistic reports of the dividend payout as the Company’s “number one priority,” were offset by Organon’s newly implemented debt reduction strategy, thus, leading to a drastic decrease – over 70% – of the quarterly dividend; (2) Organon planned to prioritize debt reduction following the Company’s acquisition of Dermavant; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT)

Class Period: March 18, 2022 – January 15, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Salt Lake City Facility’s production capacity, and Defendants’ progress in developing the same, was overstated; (2) the overall value of the SRR Contract was overstated; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN)

Class Period: July 27, 2023 – May 15, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 28, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the ENVISION clinical study was not designed to demonstrate substantial evidence of effectiveness of UGN-102 because it lacked a concurrent control arm; (2) as a result, the Company would have difficulty demonstrating that the duration of response endpoint was attributable to UGN-102; (3) UroGen failed to heed the FDA’s warnings about the study design used to support a drug application for UGN-102; (4) as a result of the foregoing, there was a substantial risk that the NDA for UGN-102 would not be approved; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE)

Class Period: July 3, 2023 – February 28, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 1, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fortrea overestimated the amount of revenue the Pre-Spin Projects were likely to contribute to the Company’s 2025 earnings; (2) Fortrea overstated the cost savings it would likely achieve by exiting the TSAs; (3) as a result, the Company’s previously announced EBITDA targets for 2025 were inflated; (4) accordingly, the viability of the Company’s post-Spin-Off business model, as well as its business and/or financial prospects, were overstated; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

