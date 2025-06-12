Skrybit Acquires Bitmap.Holdings to Anchor Spatial Enterprise Data on Bitcoin

Sunnyvale, California, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skrybit Inc., a fast-growing platform simplifying data inscription on Bitcoin Layer 1, today announced the acquisition of Bitmap.Holdings, a company building infrastructure for the Bitmap Protocol, a novel standard that transforms individual Bitcoin blocks into ownable and programmable parcels of digital land.

Bitmap.Holdings was founded by blockchain veterans Michael Gord and Jason Cassidy, best known for co-founding Metaverse Group together, one of the earliest firms in blockchain-based virtual land and metaverse infrastructure. This acquisition significantly advances Skrybit’s mission to build the decentralized data stack for enterprises, anchoring data to both time and digital “space” with Bitcoin as the immutable foundation.

Skrybit co-founders Sina Ghashghaei and Antoine De Vuyst have been friends with Michael Gord and Jason Cassidy through the Toronto blockchain community for over 10 years, sharing a deep commitment to decentralization, transparency, and open access to blockchain infrastructure.

“Enterprises are waking up to the reality that permanence and auditability are no longer nice-to-haves—they’re business-critical,” said Sina Ghashghaei, CEO of Skrybit. “With Skrybit’s simple inscription infrastructure and Bitmap.Holdings’ spatial data model, we’re giving companies a way to organize their most important data by time, space, and ownership, all backed by the most secure network in the world—Bitcoin.”

The combined technologies open up a broad set of enterprise and institutional applications. Legal teams can timestamp contracts and compliance records directly to Bitcoin, ensuring immutability and public verifiability. In the real estate and infrastructure sectors, development plans, titles, and zoning data can be inscribed and spatially organized across Bitcoin blocks via the Bitmap Protocol. For manufacturers and supply chains, product lifecycles, quality certifications, and provenance information can be anchored to specific coordinates in the chain, enabling secure traceability without relying on centralized infrastructure.

“This acquisition is about bringing principles like openness, accountability, and traceability to the enterprise stack,” said Michael Gord, co-founder of Bitmap.Holdings. “We’re anchoring not just data, but also accountability, traceability, and control on the Bitcoin blockchain, the most secure database humanity has ever created.”

About Skrybit

Skrybit is a non-custodial inscription platform enabling individuals and enterprises to permanently store files, metadata, and content directly on the Bitcoin blockchain. With zero platform fees and a radically simple user experience, Skrybit is building tools for the decentralized data layer of tomorrow. Learn more at www.skrybit.io.

About Bitmap.Holdings

Bitmap.Holdings builds infrastructure and applications for the Bitmap Protocol, a standard that converts individual Bitcoin blocks into programmable parcels of digital land. Founded by Michael Gord and Jason Cassidy, who also co-founded Metaverse Group, the company focuses on unlocking spatial data applications for enterprises, infrastructure, and decentralized systems.

