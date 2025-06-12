Arctic Wolf Launches New and Advanced MSP Partner Program and Unveils Aurora Endpoint Security for MSPs

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today unveiled two major initiatives to advance its MSP (Managed Service Provider) strategy: an enhanced MSP Partner Program and the launch of Aurora Endpoint Security for MSPs. These strategic initiatives represent a significant advancement in how Arctic Wolf supports MSPs, helping them grow into trusted security advisors while accelerating profitability and expanding their market reach.

MSPs play a central role in Arctic Wolf’s global partner ecosystem, driving adoption of the Aurora Platform and delivering critical security outcomes to customers of all sizes. The redesigned MSP Partner Program is built for their success—offering scalable pricing, simplified deal structures, and the resources needed to scale profitably and meet the demands of today’s complex threat landscape.

This support comes at a critical time. Many MSPs today face a growing set of challenges—from misaligned customer expectations and tool sprawl to alert fatigue and limited 24x7 coverage. These issues strain internal resources and make it harder for MSPs to consistently deliver the outcomes their customers expect. Arctic Wolf provides unmatched value to MSPs through the Aurora Platform, which is built to support customer choice, working seamlessly with a wide range of endpoint, network, cloud, and identity solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for prevention, detection, response, and risk management, the platform enables MSPs to streamline service delivery, reduce overhead, and scale efficiently. When combined with direct access to Arctic Wolf’s team of security experts, MSP partners that work with Arctic Wolf can deliver stronger customer outcomes while building high-margin, sustainable security practices.

The new Arctic Wolf MSP Partner Program focuses on three core areas:

Progressive Volume Pricing: A growth-oriented pricing model that provides more favorable rates as an MSP’s overall business with Arctic Wolf expands.

A growth-oriented pricing model that provides more favorable rates as an MSP’s overall business with Arctic Wolf expands. Progressive Deal Minimums: A flexible, tiered structure that lowers deal minimums as an MSP grows—enabling entry into new markets and easier expansion without the limits of a one-size-fits-all approach.

A flexible, tiered structure that lowers deal minimums as an MSP grows—enabling entry into new markets and easier expansion without the limits of a one-size-fits-all approach. Volume Commit Agreements: Multi-year growth plans that unlock preferred pricing from day one, helping partners scale faster and increase margins.



The launch of the new Arctic Wolf MSP Partner Program builds on the foundation of the Arctic Wolf Partner Program, Arctic Wolf’s award-winning, partner-centric go-to-market model designed to help partners thrive. From sales enablement and technical training to marketing and demand generation support, the program delivers everything the channel community needs to win new business, deepen customer relationships, and scale their growth.

“The MSP market is one of the most dynamic segments in cybersecurity, and we’re proud to launch a new purpose-built program that gives MSP partners more flexibility, stronger margins, and immediate pricing advantages,” said Will Briggs, SVP, Global Channels at Arctic Wolf. “We’ve designed every part of this offering around partner success, removing friction, rewarding growth, and giving MSPs the ability to deliver modern security operations and advanced endpoint protection to their customers faster and more profitably than ever before.”

Launching Aurora Endpoint Security for MSPs

Arctic Wolf also announced the launch of Aurora Endpoint Security for MSPs, enabling MSP partners to deliver the flexible, scalable protection of Aurora Endpoint Security to their customers. Seamlessly integrated into the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform, Aurora Endpoint Security leverages insights from over 10,000 customers and more than 8 trillion security observations weekly to address advanced and emerging threats.

These enhancements to Arctic Wolf’s MSP Partner Program were revealed during Partner Jam, the company’s weeklong global summit for channel, alliance, and insurance partners. During the event, Arctic Wolf also announced its 2025 Partner of the Year award winners, recognizing the organizations that have played a key role in delivering security operations at scale and helping end cyber risk for customers around the world.

Arctic Wolf invites new and existing partners to explore its new MSP Partner Program and Aurora Endpoint Security for MSPs at www.arcticwolf.com/partners or to learn more in a blog post from Will Briggs, Arctic Wolf’s SVP of Global Channels.

Additional Resources:

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, delivering the first cloud-native security operations platform to end cyber risk. Built on open XDR architecture, the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform operates at a massive scale and combines the power of artificial intelligence with world-class security experts to provide 24×7 monitoring, detection, response, and risk management. We make security work!

To learn more about Arctic Wolf, visit www.arcticwolf.com.

Press Contact:

Lauren Back

PR@arcticwolf.com

© 2025 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Aurora, Alpha AI, Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response, Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, Arctic Wolf Incident Response, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc.