First In-Depth Poll on Changing U.S. Voter Views of Ukraine War Under President Trump

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Peace Through Strength Institute (PTSI) http://ptsinstitute.us announces the following polling results on American opinions regarding the War in Ukraine:

Findings:

74% say the war in Ukraine should be a U.S. priority

Only 29% think President Trump should pressure Ukraine to give up land

82% believe allowing countries take land by force sets a dangerous precedent

Just 24% support letting Russia keep Crimea; 65% oppose it

84% back a bill to sanction Russia's natural resource sales

76% feel U.S. military aid to Ukraine is justified

58% say Trump should boost military aid to levels to stop Russia; 25% disagree



“This poll shows Americans overwhelmingly believe that a win in Ukraine is a win for President Trump and a win for America,” said Bill Cole, Founder of the Peace Through Strength Institute. “It puts Russia on defense, advances our drone dominance , and strengthens U.S. leadership without sending American troops.”

“This isn’t foreign aid,” Cole stated. “It's a strategic investment.”

“Voters understand we either stop Putin now—or face a far more dangerous and expensive war later,” Cole added.

Polling was conducted in late May of likely American voters by David Wolfson, Republican Pollster, and Faculty Lecturer at Columbia University’s Political Analytics Graduate Program.

The polling results can be viewed here and detailed polling analysis here

The survey polling methodology was via SMS/MMS Text to Web with a 95% Confidence Level, 3% standard margin of error, and n=1000 completed responses.

The Peace Through Strength Institute (PTSI) is a U.S.-based policy think-tank committed to aligning America’s global engagement with its national interests. Military aid and foreign policy must deliver tangible results for the American people—strengthening allies, degrading threats through decisive action in an age of rising global instability.