SelectQuote (SLQT) Shares Slide Further on Disappointing Earnings Amidst DOJ Scrutiny – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) faced renewed investor pressure on Monday, May 12, 2025, as its shares tumbled another 12% following the release of quarterly results that fell short of earnings and revenue expectations. This decline compounds the over 19% drop experienced on May 1st after the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced a lawsuit alleging violations of the False Claims Act against the insurance brokerage and several major health insurers.

Earnings Miss Adds to Investor Woes

For the quarter ended March 2025, SelectQuote reported earnings of $0.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04 per share. The company also posted revenues of $408.16 million, falling short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $417.01 million by 2.12%.

Mounting Troubles Weigh on Investor Confidence

This financial disappointment adds to the headwinds facing SelectQuote, which is already grappling with serious legal allegations. The DOJ lawsuit, unveiled on May 1st, accuses SelectQuote, along with other brokers and health insurance giants Aetna, Anthem, and Humana, of False Claims Act violations related to the marketing of Medicare Advantage (MA) plans.

The lawsuit alleges that, from 2016 through at least 2021, insurers paid significant sums to SelectQuote and other brokers for Medicare Advantage enrollments. The DOJ contends that, rather than providing unbiased guidance, SelectQuote and other brokers steered beneficiaries toward plans offering the highest commissions, potentially disregarding the suitability of those plans. The complaint further details allegations of incentivizing sales based on these commissions, establishing dedicated sales teams for specific high-commission plans, and instances of allegedly refusing to sell plans from insurers with lower commission structures. Discrimination against MA beneficiaries with disabilities is also alleged.

Hagens Berman’s Investigation

The confluence of a weaker-than-anticipated earnings report and ongoing legal entanglements has amplified anxieties surrounding SelectQuote's financial stability and operational integrity. According to Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner spearheading an inquiry into the company, “The recent earnings figures underscore our existing concerns about SelectQuote's alleged steering tactics in light of the DOJ's allegations.”

