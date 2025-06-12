Scan A Sign Launches Across All Markets to Help Real Estate Agents Turn Signs into Smart Sales Tools

Horsham, England , June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scan A Sign, a leader in dynamic QR code technology, has announced the global availability of its platform—giving estate agents and property marketers a powerful way to transform traditional For Sale and To Let boards into interactive sales tools.





A modern estate agent sign featuring a Scan A Sign QR code—giving buyers instant access to live property details, brochures, and virtual tours directly from the kerbside





With Scan A Sign, each QR code is fully editable even after printing. Agents can update links to property details, brochures, virtual tours, or contact information at any time, without the need to reprint signage. This not only keeps listings up to date, but also makes them instantly shareable, helping properties gain more exposure through mobile devices and social sharing.

With the real estate market becoming more competitive than ever, agents are seeking innovative ways to stand out and connect with buyers and tenants. Scan A Sign provides a seamless platform to manage and update QR codes across listings—ensuring information stays accurate and accessible at all times.

“Agents don’t need to change how they print boards—our system integrates with your existing board supplier,” said Mark Hickman, CEO of Scan A Sign. “We’ve made it simple to modernise marketing without overhauling your operations.”

The platform offers a frictionless experience for both agents and home seekers. A quick scan with any smartphone brings up rich, up-to-date property information, driving engagement and increasing the likelihood of lead conversion.

“Our mission is to equip real estate agents with smart tools for a digital-first world,” Hickman added. “By turning signs into connected sales assets, we’re helping agents boost visibility, attract more interest, and provide a better service to clients.”

As digital demand continues to rise, Scan A Sign is helping estate professionals bridge the gap between traditional signage and smart, trackable marketing. The platform is designed for ease of use—even for teams with limited technical experience—and is supported by a responsive UK-based team.

Visit www.scanasign.co.uk or contact press@scanasign.co.uk to request a demo or learn more.





A prospective buyer scans a Scan A Sign smart tag outside a property—accessing up-to-date details instantly, without needing to call or wait for a brochure.





About Scan A Sign



Scan A Sign provides smart QR code solutions tailored for estate agents, enabling instant access to property details, brochures, virtual tours, and agent contact information. Our platform makes it easy to manage and update QR codes across all listings, helping agents stand out, capture leads, and provide a seamless experience for potential buyers and tenants.

Press inquiries

Scan A Sign

https://scanasign.co.uk

Mark Hickman

markttoml@gmail.com



A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/9hjPkJJ0Ux0