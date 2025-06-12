TASS HUB Partners with Ziggy Zeigler to Usher in a New Era of Web3 Creator Monetization

HARNDUP, Denmark, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3 content marketplace TASS HUB has entered into an exclusive long-term partnership with one of the creator economy’s most dynamic names, genre-defying artist Ziggy Zeigler.

The move will integrate Ziggy’s audience, numbering in the millions, into TASS HUB’s Solana-based content ecosystem, to speed up the platform’s mission of returning ownership and profits to creators through blockchain-powered tools.

A Star Who Moves Culture

Ziggy Zeigler made a name for himself selling out shows without dropping a single on Spotify. The artist often turns heads and packs venues with his 20-piece symphonic powerhouse, Wolfpack Orchestra, relying purely on direct fan engagement rather than algorithms.

His style, dubbed “Solution Music,” has seen the breakout artist likened to legends of the past and present, including Elvis, James Brown, and The Weeknd.

“We caught Ziggy early,” said a TASS HUB spokesperson. “He built a movement without a platform. Now, with TASS HUB, he’s not just performing, he’s building an empire with full ownership, powered by Web3.”

Trapped Value, Silenced Voices

One of the biggest problems creators face in today’s digital economy is that legacy platforms siphon as much as 30% to 50% of their earnings. Additionally, many of these websites are notorious for using opaque algorithms and arbitrary rules to restrict content visibility, especially those of the NSFW variety.

In this system, content makers must contend with threats of shadowbanning, delayed or diluted earnings, and fragmented community building. As Ziggy Zeigler put it, “You can’t build a movement when someone else owns the stage. I signed myself so no one could silence the sound. Now with TASS HUB, I own the theater too.”

TASS HUB: Creator-Led, Blockchain-Fueled

TASS HUB is styled as the “Web3 answer to OnlyFans,” using crypto payments, content NFTs (cNFTs), and DAO-based governance to offer a decentralized, censorship-resistant alternative to traditional adult content platforms.

Holders of the platform’s native $TASSHUB token can vote on future updates, platform features, and creator grant programs.

In a reflection of the duality of human nature, the website features two sides. The “Nice” side offers privacy-first tools for mainstream artists while the “Naughty” side embraces adult content makers with discreet blockchain-backed protections.

Creators can mint limited-edition NSFW cNFTs, offer pay-per-view or subscription-based streaming, and receive direct crypto tips on TASS HUB’s customizable storefronts.

Its architecture prioritizes user privacy, with no email signups or personal information required. Instead, users can connect through non-custodial wallets to have full control over access and identity.

The platform also features revenue analytics and direct fan engagement tools. Furthermore, moderation is through community-led content policies rather than the top-down censorship of traditional content portals. It will be particularly beneficial for creators operating in regions with restrictions on adult content.

TASS HUB boasts several momentum metrics, including more than a thousand creators on its waitlist before its Q3 staking launch. It has also integrated with Phantom, Bitget Wallet, and Dexscreener for the easy purchase and tracking of the $TASSHUB token.

With $TASSHUB, users can make fast, private payments with no third-party approvals required, meaning no risk of a ban. Secondly, the meme token can be staked and yield farmed, giving creators a steady source of passive income.

What’s Next?

As TASS HUB gears up for its beta launch, it will continue refining the experience, fixing bugs, and integrating user feedback. The project has much more in store, with its developers promising future updates introducing advanced features such as end-to-end encryption, decentralized content storage, and optional identity verification.

