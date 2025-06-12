8th Wall Studio Wins Best Developer Tool Award at AWE USA 2025

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 8th Wall, the 3D Engine for the AI era, has been awarded Best Developer Tool for 8th Wall Studio at the prestigious Auggie Awards, held during Augmented World Expo (AWE) USA 2025, the world’s largest event dedicated to augmented and virtual reality. The award recognizes excellence in empowering creators and developers to build groundbreaking immersive content, highlighting 8th Wall’s role as a leader in the XR development landscape.

8th Wall Studio disrupts the legacy game engine model with a streamlined, browser-based platform designed to accelerate 3D and XR development. Developers can now build immersive experiences with AI-powered tools, real-time editing, and one-click deployment across web and native apps for mobile, desktop, and XR headsets.

This recognition comes just as 8th Wall officially launched the general availability of Studio, a next-generation 3D development platform that marks a significant leap forward for developers. Newly released features include the AI-native Asset Lab, which allows creators to instantly generate images, 3D models, and animated characters using integrated generative AI tools such as OpenAI’s GPT Image 1 and Meshy. Studio’s native app export capability now supports Android, with iOS and other platforms coming soon, giving developers true cross-platform freedom.

“Studio represents a new era in 3D and XR development, one where AI accelerates creativity, and cross-platform deployment is seamless,” said Erik Murphy-Chutorian, Founder of 8th Wall. “Winning this award at AWE reinforces our belief that the future of immersive content will be built in the browser, powered by AI, and accessible to everyone.”

8th Wall is also pleased to recognize ARKx, Saatchi & Saatchi Germany, and Form&Fun Studio for winning Best Campaign for the OREO x PAC-MAN: The SuperMarcade AR experience powered by 8th Wall. Also a Webby and Cannes Lions winner, this immersive activation transformed supermarkets into real-life AR PAC-MAN mazes.

Held annually, AWE USA draws over 5,000 attendees, 250 exhibitors, and 450 speakers across the XR ecosystem. Now in its 16th year, the event is focused on the AI+XR imperative, spotlighting how artificial intelligence is accelerating the adoption and potential of extended reality.

Developers can start building with 8th Wall for free at www.8thwall.com . For the month of June, new signups get 50 additional bonus credits to do even more with 8th Wall’s new advanced features such as Asset Lab and native app export.

About 8th Wall

8th Wall is an award-winning 3D & XR development platform that makes it possible to build interactive, immersive content that can be experienced on any device. 8th Wall supports billions of devices globally and has been used by developers, agencies and creative studios to create 3D/AR activations for brands across industry verticals including retail, food and beverage, travel and tourism, automotive, fashion, sports and entertainment. 8th Wall has powered WebAR experiences for top brands such as Nike, Porsche, Sony Pictures, Burger King, General Mills, British Gas, Heineken, McDonald’s, Swiss Airlines, Toyota, Red Bull, Adidas, COACH and more. 8th Wall, LLC is a subsidiary of Niantic Spatial, Inc. Learn more about 8th Wall at www.8thwall.com .

