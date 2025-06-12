FraudOps Welcomes Mark Huxley as Advisor, Enhancing Strategic Expertise

London, UK , June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FraudOps, a fast growing Insurtech startup in AI-driven fraud management and claims investigation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Huxley as an Advisor. With nearly five decades of experience in the insurance ecosystem, Huxley brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight to the company.





Mark Huxley's illustrious career began as a Lloyd's claims specialist, where he quickly ascended to senior roles. After 20 years, he ventured into entrepreneurship, founding the UK's first dedicated outsourced claims management company. His pioneering efforts set a new standard in the industry, and he continued to expand his influence by establishing multiple businesses that supported insurance organizations in achieving their goals.

In 2015, Huxley co-founded an Insurtech business, further cementing his reputation as an innovator in the field. Although he stepped back from active work in 2017, he remains a prominent figure in the industry, offering his expertise through non-executive roles, chairing, advising, and mentoring various businesses. He has mentored at the Lloyd's Lab since its founding and is a regular judge for the leading insurance awards.

Huxley's contributions extend beyond the professional realm. As a Liveryman and Past Master of the Worshipful Company of Entrepreneurs, he actively supports the City of London's enterprise economy, particularly in financial services. His philanthropic efforts focus on social inclusion, neurodiversity, and biodiversity, reflecting his commitment to making a positive impact.

"Mark Huxley's appointment as an Advisor is a significant milestone for FraudOps. His unparalleled experience and visionary approach will be invaluable as we continue to redefine fraud management," said Amar Galla, CEO of FraudOps.

FraudOps is renowned for its innovative platform that replaces outdated spreadsheets, legacy systems and manual workflows with smart automation and actionable insights. By enhancing efficiency, reducing claim leakage, and accelerating resolution times, FraudOps empowers investigators to focus on critical tasks while ensuring strict adherence to data policies.

With Huxley on board, FraudOps is poised to further its mission of transforming fraud management. His strategic guidance will undoubtedly contribute to the company's continued success and growth in the finance and banking services, technology, and artificial intelligence sectors.

FraudOps is transforming fraud management and claims investigation through an AI-driven, compliance-first platform designed for today’s challenges. As detection tools flag more cases than ever, overwhelmed teams need real, scalable support. FraudOps replaces outdated spreadsheets and manual workflows with smart automation, actionable insights, and end-to-end transparency—dramatically improving efficiency, reducing claim leakage, and accelerating resolution times. It empowers investigators to focus on what matters, while ensuring strict adherence to data policies. We’re not just streamlining fraud management—we’re redefining it.





