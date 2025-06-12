XRP News: Strong Momentum Spotted in Nimanode Presale as It Explodes Past 15% of Softcap - Don’t Miss Out





LEEDS, United Kingdom, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As BTC reclaims $110,000 and Etherum poised to break it’s early high, early talks of recovery in the crypto markets are here, however while it might seem a bit late to take a position in the rally markets, valuable Altcoins such as Nimanode is poised to give those explosive returns in the markets.

As the XRP Ledger is experiencing a surge of renewed momentum as Nimanode the first AI agent platform with a no-code builder on XRPL advances through its high-demand $NMA Token Presale raising over 15% of its soft cap target and the excitement just intensified.

Join $NMA Presale

All Eyes on Nimanode - Dont Miss Out

FOMO is already building up as the Nimanode Presale momentum indicates strong confidence from early investors citing a belief in the project.

Demand for the NMA token has also surged as tokens are set to be listed at an upward 25% price from presale prices at top XRPL exchanges like Magnetic, instant returns for early investors.

How to Join in the Nimanode Presale

Joining in the NimaNode Presale is quite straightforward

Purchase XRP: Acquire XRP from reputable exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit.

Setup an XRP-Compatible Wallet: Send your XRP to an XRP compatible Wallet (e.g. Xaman).

Participate in the Presale: Visit the NimaNode presale page ( https://nimanode.com/presale ), send your XRP to the provided presale address, and secure your $NMA tokens.

There is a Limited Time Period of 30 Days for the Presale and it’s pricing is going at 1 XRP = 450 $NMA

As Nimanode Presale gains momentum, now is a perfect opportunity to position at the next wave of Blockchain innovation poised for massive gains through the integration of Web3 and AI.

Why Investors are Scooping Up $NMA

From the desk of the development team at Nimanode, they are set to deliver an Agentic workforce handling various tasks autonomously. Features of these Ecosystem include but not limited to

Zero-Code Agent Builder: Create and launch AI agents through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface

Autonomous On-Chain Agents: Agents can interact with dApps, execute logic, and respond to events

Decentralized Agent Marketplace: Allows the community to deploy and monetize AI Agents

Cross-Chain & Off-Chain Integration: Enable automation across multiple networks and external APIs

$NMA - Fueling the Nimanode Ecosystem

With 90 million $NMA tokens representing 45% of the total supply allocated for the presale, early birds have a rare opportunity to seize the advantage and invest in $NMA before its DEX Listing at 25% higher value mainly because of it various utilities in their ecosystem which include:

Agent Deployment – Launching agents when holding a minimum $NMA balance

Agent Upgrades - Skilled developers can hold $NMA to build custom agents and upgrades to them



Agent Marketplace – Use $NMA to access premium agents or receive exclusive discounts

Staking Benefits – Stake $NMA to earn passive income through the platform’s reward pool

Governance Access – Participate in protocol decisions and vote on proposals that shape Nimanode’s future

Join $NMA Presale

Nimanode is a decentralized AI agent platform built on the XRP Ledger, offering no-code and developer tools to deploy on-chain AI agents that automate blockchain activity, optimize protocol interaction, and monetize intelligent services. By bridging AI with decentralized infrastructure, Nimanode is building the next evolution of digital work and Web3 automation.

Connect with Nimanode

Website: https://nimanode.com

Twitter/X: https://x.com/nimanodeai

Telegram: https://t.me/nimanodeAI

Documentation: https://docs.nimanode.com

Contact:

Nick Lambert

contact@nimanode.com

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Nimanode. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/625cd0fe-6362-4233-a6d5-86f2e209233d