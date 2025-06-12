XRP News: Vaultro Finance Presale Reaches 32% Sale Allocation — Secure Your VLT Before It Sells Out

SINGAPORE, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaultro Finance has reached another milestone in its public token sale , announcing today that 32% of the $VLT presale allocation is now committed. This rapid pace of participation highlights growing confidence in Vaultro’s mission to bring true index fund investing to the XRP Ledger, and signals that savvy investors are racing to claim their share before allocations run out.

Just over a week ago, the $VLT presale first crossed 10% of its hardcap. Momentum continued to build through 15% and 25%, and now at 32%, interest shows no sign of slowing. XRP itself remains strong above $2.25, buoyed by recent ETF developments and favorable regulatory news. Against this backdrop, Vaultro offers a compelling on-chain alternative to traditional index funds, marrying the concept of diversified portfolios with the transparency and security of blockchain.

At the core of this experience is the VLT token. Holding VLT grants exclusive rights to create or govern index funds, vote on platform upgrades or new fund listings, and earn protocol-generated rewards by staking. VLT holders also benefit from reduced fees when minting or rebalancing their positions, making it easier and more cost-effective to manage diversified exposure on chain.

Early participants will be pleased to know that Vaultro has confirmed a built-in listing uplift of 30%. Tokens purchased at the presale rate of 1 XRP for 8 VLT will begin trading at 1 XRP for 6.15 VLT once exchanges open. This built-in upside creates an immediate return for those who act now.

With nearly one third of the allocation already sold, the window for new investors is shrinking. To secure your VLT Token allocation before the next milestone, visit the official $VLT presale portal at https://sale.vaultro.finance . A minimum contribution of 200 XRP is required to participate in $VLT Presale round.

Don’t miss this chance to join the future of on-chain index fund investing on the XRP Ledger. Claim your VLT today and take part in the evolution of decentralized finance.

