NBPE - Result of AGM





NB Private Equity Partners Announces the Results of the Annual General Meeting

St Peter Port, Guernsey 12 June 2025

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of its Class A Shareholders held at 1.45 p.m. on 12 June 2025, each of the Resolutions tabled were duly passed without amendment.

All resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM, of which resolutions 1-10 were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 11 and 12 were proposed as special resolutions, were voted on by way of a poll and the results were as follows:

Resolution Votes For % votes cast Votes Against % votes cast Votes Withheld* To receive the Audited Financial Statements and Directors Report for the year ended 31 December 2024. 29,176,689 100% Nil Nil 28,512 To approve the Directors Remuneration Report as set out in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2024. 29,157,113 99.95% 14,774 0.05% 33,314 To re-elect William Maltby as a Director of the Company. 28,884,679 99.01% 289,794 0.99% 30,726 To re-elect Trudi Clark as a Director of the Company. 28,529,372 97.79% 645,101 2.21% 30,726 To re-elect Wilken von Hodenberg as a Director of the Company. 28,907,148 99.08% 267,005 0.92% 31,046 To re-elect Louisa Symington-Mills as a Director of the Company. 28,905,644 99.08% 268,098 0.92% 31,457 To re-elect Pawan Dhir as a Director of the Company. 28,905,637 99.09% 265,967 0.91% 33,595 That KPMG Channel Islands Limited be re-appointed as auditor of the Company. 26,983,892 92.49% 2,190,477 7.51% 30,832 That the Directors may determine the remuneration of the auditors. 28,794,977 98.69% 381,712 1.31% 28,512 That the interim dividend paid on 28 February 2025 of $0.47 per share be approved and ratified. 29,078,022 99.66% 98,614 0.34% 28,565 That the Company be authorised in accordance with Section 315 of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) to make market acquisitions of its ordinary shares in accordance with the terms set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting. 29,060,885 99.6% 115,804 0.4% 28,512 That the Directors be authorised to allot and issue (or sell from treasury) equity securities for cash, up to an aggregate amount not exceeding 9.99% of the Ordinary Shares in issue. 28,938,707 99.19% 237,715 0.81% 28,779

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

Mr. John Falla retired from the Board upon the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting, and Mr. Dhir takes the role of the Audit Committee Chairman as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting.

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +44 20 3214 9002

Luke Mason NBPrivateMarketsIR@nb.com

Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3882 6644

Charles Gorman nbpe@kl-communications.com

Luke Dampier

Charlotte Francis

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with over 2,800 employees in 26 countries. The firm manages $515 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger Berman's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. Neuberger Berman has been named by Pensions & Investments as the #1 or #2 Best Place to Work in Money Management for each of the last eleven years (firms with more than 1,000 employees). Visit www.nb.com for more information. Data as of March 31, 2025.