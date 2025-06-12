Sensata Technologies, Inc. Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy Law Firm is investigating claims on behalf of all individuals whose personal and confidential information was compromised in the data breach involving Sensata Technologies, Inc. To join the class action lawsuit, visit our site HERE.

On April 6, 2025, Sensata Technologies, Inc. (“Sensata Technologies” or “Sensata”) identified suspicious activity on its computer network, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, Sensata Technologies determined that cybercriminals infiltrated its inadequately secured computer systems between March 28, 2025 and April 6, 2025. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals accessed and stole files containing the sensitive personal information of thousands of current and former employees.

The information exposed in the data breach includes, but is not limited to:

Names

Social Security numbers

Financial account information

Payment card information

Tax identification numbers

Driver’s license numbers or state issued identification numbers

Medical information

Health insurance information

Passport numbers

Dates of birth

Addresses



If you received notice of the Sensata Technologies data breach or if your personal information was compromised in the breach, Murphy Law Firm is evaluating legal options, including a potential class action lawsuit, to recover damages on behalf of individuals who were affected by the Sensata data breach.

As a result of the data breach, these individuals’ personal and highly sensitive information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who can place the information for sale on the dark web or use the information to perpetrate identity theft.

Murphy Law Firm specializes in data breach class actions, consumer class actions, and federal securities class actions. The firm has extensive experience in securing highly favorable recoveries for its clients.

