MVE + Partners Earns Top Honors at 2025 PCBC® Gold Nugget Awards

IRVINE, Calif., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MVE + Partners, a leading architecture, design and planning firm, swept their categories last night in Anaheim, Calif. at the sold-out Pacific Coast Builders’ Conference (PCBC) Gold Nugget Awards, the nation’s oldest design award for innovative architecture, planning and construction, for two distinctive projects.

MVE + Partners’ Post District Residences was selected for a Grand Award, the highest honor at the Gold Nuggets, which was chosen by a panel of top industry experts who reviewed 675 entries. Additionally, the firm received three Awards of Merit – one for The Post District Residences and two for Rafferty, a luxury apartment complex in Southern California. The nominated projects showcase exciting trends in design, planning and building across over 60 categories, including multifamily, affordable, mixed-use, and recreational facilities.

Post District Residences in Salt Lake City, Utah

Designed by MVE + Partners for developers Lowe Property Group, Blaser Ventures, and Bridge Investment Group, with general contracting by Big D Construction, Post District Residences was named the Grand Award winner for the Mixed-Use Community of the Year and received an Award of Merit for the Best Mixed-Use Community.

Located in Salt Lake City’s downtown, the Post District is a vibrant pedestrian-friendly community comprised of five buildings, a blend of adaptive reuse with new construction - spanning 580 residential units, 22,405 square feet of retail and 86,000 square feet of private and public outdoor space. The project is a distinct social hub for residents with a plethora of restaurants, cafes, shops, open green space and plazas within walking distance.

Rafferty luxury apartments in Santa Ana, California

Designed by MVE + Partners for developers Toll Brothers Apartment Living, Rafferty received merit awards in the categories of Multi-family Community of the Year and Best Multi-family Community - 60 to 100 dwelling units/acre.

Rafferty is an eight-story luxury mixed-use apartment community that honors the historic architecture of Santa Ana, while embracing the dynamic energy of the Calle Cuatro corridor - an area renowned for its public art and cultural institutions. The property boasts 218 apartments designed with high-end finishes and modern features. Rafferty also has a variety of amenities for all residents to enjoy, including an expansive pool deck, a dynamic indoor/outdoor fitness center, a jam room with speaker system, and a coworking studio. Communal spaces also provide ample opportunities for unwinding with sophisticated gathering spaces and social hubs, a sky lounge, and a rooftop deck. Additionally, the project has 12,565 square feet of street-level retail and extensive sidewalk dining areas to provide an enhanced pedestrian experience.

“It is such a privilege to have the Gold Nugget Awards acknowledge The Post District Residences and Rafferty for their architectural excellence and innovative design,” said Matthew McLarand, president and director of design, MVE + Partners. “We share these awards with our partners Lowe Property Group, Blaser Ventures, Bridge Investment Group, and Toll Brothers Apartment Living, and thank them for trusting us to bring their visions to life.”

This year’s Gold Nugget Awards mark MVE + Partners’ 87th Grand Award over the past 51 years.

About MVE + Partners

Celebrating over 50 years in the industry, MVE + Partners provides architecture, planning, and interiors from its multiple studios across the United States and Mexico to its clients across the globe. MVE + Partners’ mission is to design with passion, collaborate successfully, and sustainably enrich the communities it influences to continually deliver buildings that are exceptional by design. For more information, please visit their website.

