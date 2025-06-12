IPG Midland, NC Manufacturing Facility Achieves ISO 50001 Certification

SARASOTA, Fla., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG announced that its Midland, North Carolina manufacturing facility has achieved ISO 50001:2018 certification. This certification demonstrates IPG Midland’s commitment to continuously improving its energy performance and reducing its environmental impact.

ISO 50001 provides a framework of requirements for organizations to develop an energy policy, establish targets and objectives, use data to make decisions about energy use, measure results, and continually improve.

The scope of the certification covers the management of electrical and natural gas energy within the boundaries of the Midland, NC site for the manufacture of water activated tape, including the laminating, press, and converting operations. The certification is valid from November 20, 2024, to November 19, 2027.

"Achieving ISO 50001 certification at our Midland facility is a significant milestone that underscores our deep commitment to energy efficiency and environmental responsibility. This accomplishment reflects the hard work of our team and our ongoing dedication to sustainable practices that benefit both our operations and the environment. We are proud to demonstrate this level of commitment to our customers and stakeholders," said Pete Durette, CEO at IPG.

This certification demonstrates to customers and stakeholders that the facility has a management system in place that allows for continuous improvement in energy efficiency, thus reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Benefits of ISO 50001 include improved energy efficiency, carbon emissions reduction, compliance with ISO standards, enhanced reputation, regulatory alignment, environmental compliance, work force energy awareness, and improved operational efficiency.

For more information on ISO 50001, please visit the following website: https://amtivo.com/ie/iso-certification/iso-50001/. Additional information about ISO 50001 can be found at https://www.iso.org/iso-50001-energy-management.html.

