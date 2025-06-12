Zaya Younan Launches New YouTube Channel: The Zaya Younan Playbook

Podcast to Discuss Family, Faith, Business, Politics and More

 | Source: El Septimo Geneva El Septimo Geneva

Los Angeles, CA, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International entrepreneur, investor, and luxury brand visionary Zaya Younan is proud to announce the launch of his official YouTube channel: The Zaya Younan Playbook. The new platform will serve as a space for Younan to share his unique perspectives on faith, family, business, and politics, drawing from decades of global leadership and personal experience.

From just coming to the U.S. at 13 with $25 and a Bible to building a $6 billion global luxury empire spanning cigars, wine, spirits, fashion, real estate, and technology, Younan discusses the mindset and real principles of power, legacy, leadership, and faith that ignited his life financially, spiritually, emotionally.

Each month, Younan will release a new episode offering candid insight into the principles, challenges, and values that have shaped his life and career. The channel is designed for aspiring entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and anyone seeking to understand how to navigate today’s complex world while staying rooted in timeless truths.

“This isn’t just another business podcast,” says Younan. The Playbook is my personal blueprint for living a purposeful life — where faith guides your mission, family grounds your success, and every decision counts in business and beyond.”

Subscribers can expect exclusive commentary, real-world advice, personal stories, and interviews with influential figures from around the world. Whether you're seeking wisdom in leadership, clarity in politics, or balance in life, The Zaya Younan Playbook promises to be a powerful and inspiring guide.

Subscribe now on YouTube and follow along as Zaya Younan takes you inside his world — where vision meets values.

Attachments 

 

            




    

        

            
                Zaya Younan Launches New YouTube Channel: The Zaya Younan Playbook
                        

                
            
            
                From Just $25 to a $6 Billion Global Empire
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                younancompany
                            
                            
                                billionairemindset
                            
                            
                                entrepeneur
                            
                            
                                zayayounanplaybook
                            
                            
                                elseptimo
                            
                            
                                zayayounan
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading