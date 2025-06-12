12 June 2025

Announcement no. 17

Grant of Warrants

Copenhagen, Denmark, June 12, 2025, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The Board of Directors of BioPorto A/S (“BioPorto” or the “Company”) (CPH:BIOPOR) has today decided to issue a total of 3,250,000 warrants to the Extended Leadership Team.

Each warrant entitles the holder the right to subscribe for one share in BioPorto at an exercise price of DKK 1.39 per share, corresponding to the closing price today on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The warrants are issued in accordance with section 18 a of the Articles of Association.

Half of the warrants vest over a 4-year period, and the remaining half upon achievement of certain KPI’s tied to the Company’s revenue performance in the period 2025-2028. The warrants are otherwise subject to the Company’s incentive warrant program as included in Appendix 1 of the Company’s Articles of Association. The warrants include conditions on claw-back in case of e.g., erroneous financial information and provisions on accelerated vesting in case of e.g., a takeover bid and/or business combinations.

Detailed terms of the new and existing warrants can be found in the Articles of Association on www.bioporto.com under Investor Relations> Governance> Company Articles.

The theoretical market value of the newly issued warrants is DKK 1,823,986. The calculation is based on the Black-Scholes formula using an interest rate of 1.76% and the historical volatility of BioPorto A/S’ shares over 36 months calculated to 58.49 %.

Investor Relations Contacts

Hanne S. Foss, Head of Investor Relations, BioPorto A/S, investor@bioporto.com, C: +45 26368918

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in the risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.

Forward looking statement disclaimer

Certain statements in this news release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations with respect to the Company’s expectations, intentions and projections regarding its future performance including the Company’s Guidance for 2025; currency exchange rate fluctuations; anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts, including with respect to implementation of manufacturing and quality systems, commercialization of NGAL tests, and the development of future products and new indications; concerns that may arise from additional data, analysis or results obtained during clinical trials; and, the Company’s ability to successfully market both new and existing products. These forward-looking statements, which may use words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect” and words of similar meaning, include all matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve risks, and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, dividend policy and the development of the industry in which the Company’s business operates to differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of such statements and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors that may impact BioPorto’s success are more fully disclosed in BioPorto’s periodic financial filings, including its Annual Report for 2024, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors”.

