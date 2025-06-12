Cumulus Media’s Westwood One Presents Exclusive Multiplatform Audio Coverage of the 2025 NCAA® Men’s College World Series Championships

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s Westwood One (OTCQB: CMLS), the largest audio network in the U.S. and the official network audio broadcast partner of the NCAA, in conjunction with the NCAA Radio Network, will once again be home to every pitch, hit, and home run of the NCAA Division I Men’s College World Series Championship Finals, live from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. Coverage of the best of three Championship series will begin at 6:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 21st.

Championship Series All-Star Broadcast Team

Kevin Kugler will call all the action from Charles Schwab Field, his 21st straight College World Series for the NCAA Radio Network. He will be joined in the booth by veteran announcer Scott Graham for the 14th consecutive year. Connor Happer will join the team as the field reporter for the first time.

Preliminary Game Coverage

NRG Media/1620 The Zone and Westwood One, in conjunction with the NCAA Radio Network, will present the preliminary games of the Men's College World Series as part of the broadcast schedule. The preliminary round of the championship will be conducted in a double elimination format, and the two bracket survivors will play a best-of-three series to determine the champion.

Where to Listen

Westwood One’s complete NCAA Men’s College World Series coverage can be heard on terrestrial radio stations nationwide and via SiriusXM. All games will also be streamed online for free at NCAA.com/MCWS and on westwoodonesports.com and on the Westwood One Sports app available in the iTunes and Google Play stores. Additionally, the broadcasts will be available for free via the NCAA Men’s College World Series app or The Varsity Network app. Fans can also access live audio via Alexa-enabled devices by asking “Open Westwood One Sports”. TuneIn premium subscribers can also hear all the action live.

The complete schedule of 2025 NCAA Men’s College World Series:

Double Elimination Games: Friday, June 13, 2025 Game 1: Arizona vs. Coastal Carolina 2:00 PM ET Game 2: Louisville vs. Oregon State 7:00 PM ET Saturday, June 14, 2025 Game 3: Murray State vs. UCLA 2:00 PM ET Game 4: Arkansas vs. LSU 7:00 PM ET Sunday, June 15, 2025 Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 2:00 PM ET Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 7:00 PM ET Monday, June 16, 2025 Game 7: Loser of Game 3 vs Loser of Game 4 2:00 PM ET Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs Winner of Game 4 7:00 PM ET Tuesday, June 17, 2025 Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6 2:00 PM ET Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs Loser of Game 8 7:00 PM ET Wednesday, June 18, 2025 Game 11: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 9 2:00 PM ET Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10 7:00 PM ET Thursday, June 19, 2025 Bracket 1: If necessary TBD Bracket 2: If necessary TBD Championship Finals (Best of 3 Games): Saturday, June 21, 2025 Game 1 7:00 PM ET Sunday, June 22, 2025 Game 2 2:30 PM ET Monday, June 23, 2025** Game 3 7:30 PM ET ** ** Finals Game 3 is only played if necessary

A complete schedule of games, announcer bios, and a list of radio stations airing Westwood One’s broadcast of the NCAA Division I Men’s College World Series can be found on westwoodonesports.com or the Westwood One Sports app.

