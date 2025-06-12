Toll Brothers Opens New Phase of Home Sites in Bronson Peak Community Near Orlando, Florida

APOPKA, Fla., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the opening of a new phase of home sites in Bronson Peak, a scenic master-planned community with world-class amenities and spectacular views near Orlando, Florida. The new phase released at Toll Brothers at Bronson Peak features a pristine selection of luxury townhomes, bungalow-style homes, and single-family homes. Home prices start in the low $400,000s.

Toll Brothers at Bronson Peak offers a wide range of versatile floor plans ranging from 1,760 to 3,987+ square feet, with 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, and 2- to 3-car garages. Exterior designs feature sophisticated, modern architectural options.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“This community provides home shoppers with exceptional amenities, onsite conveniences, and luxury home designs—all of which come together to create an exciting lifestyle that is unmatched in the desirable Orlando area,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Central Florida. “With our most popular features already included and unrivaled personalization options available through our Design Studio experience, Toll Brothers continues to offer our residents the best in luxury living in the most desirable locations.”

Bronson Peak is located northwest of Orlando, with immediate access to major thoroughfares. The community also offers proximity to downtown Apopka, nature trails, and more.

Residents will experience a blend of serenity, elegance, and accessibility at Bronson Peak. The community provides residents with an array of lifestyle options, including exclusive access to exciting amenities and proximity to the endless recreation options the area has to offer. The master plan features resort-style amenities including an outdoor pool, clubhouse, and state-of-the-art fitness center.

The Toll Brothers Sales Center and model home are located at 1574 Pinecliff Drive in Apopka, Florida. For more information on Toll Brothers at Bronson Peak and Toll Brothers communities throughout the Orlando area, call (877) 431-0444 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

