GIA Evaluates Historic Diamonds in Christie’s Magnificent Jewels Auction

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) has evaluated more than 30 rare and historically significant jewels ahead of Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction, taking place on June 17 in New York. Among the most notable is the Marie-Thérèse Pink , a 10.38 carat diamond graded Fancy Purple-Pink by GIA associated with one of history’s most iconic figures, Queen Marie-Antoinette of France, and later, her daughter, Duchess Marie-Thérèse of Angoulême.

Estimated by Christie’s at between three and five million U.S. dollars, the ring stands out for its vibrant purple-pink hue, modified brilliant kite cut, and royal provenance. Likely originating from India, where purple-pink diamonds are seldom unearthed, it was crafted in the mid-1700s. The Marie-Thérèse Pink is believed to have been passed down from Queen Marie-Antoinette to her daughter, Duchess Marie-Thérèse of Angoulême, and subsequently to her niece, Duchess Marie-Thérèse of Chambord, making this gem unique from both a gemological and historical perspective.

“GIA evaluated the Marie-Thérèse Pink in advance of the auction, providing a detailed gemological assessment that confirms the diamond’s color origin and internal characteristics,” said Tom Moses, GIA’s Executive Vice President and Chief Laboratory and Research Officer. “Through our evaluations, GIA helps record the properties and history of these notable diamonds.”

In addition to the Marie-Thérèse Pink, GIA evaluated more than 30 other exceptional jewels to be presented at the auction. One of the items is an unmounted diamond weighing more than 60 carats, notable for its symmetry, internal clarity and overall brilliance. Another highlight is a diamond pendant necklace that features classical European design elements.

With increased global attention on colored diamonds and the closure of sources such as the Argyle Mine in Australia, stones like the Marie-Thérèse Pink are physical records of what nature and history have produced, preserved and passed down.

The GIA Colored Diamond Grading Report No. 10064909 for the Marie-Thérèse Pink can be viewed on the GIA website





Fancy purple-pink modified kite brilliant-cut diamond of 10.38 carats, round diamonds, blackened platinum.









10.38 carats, Fancy Purple-Pink diamond, natural color, SI1 clarity.





