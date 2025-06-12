Greystone Provides $55 Million in Total HUD Financing for an Affordable Housing Portfolio in Texas

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided $55,000,000 in HUD-insured loans to refinance three affordable housing properties in Fort Worth and McKinney, Texas. The financing was originated by Miryam Reinitz-Kops, Vice President, and Jon Morales, Managing Director of Greystone on behalf of Atlantic Housing Foundation, Inc. (AHF)

The three properties total 622 units: Quail Ridge (296 units), Silver Leaf (176 units), and Redbud (150 units), and offer amenities including community centers, playgrounds, and on-site laundry facilities. The HUD-insured financing enables long-term preservation and continued affordability for all three properties.

"These transactions reflect Atlantic Housing Foundation’s ongoing commitment to the long-term preservation of affordable housing in Texas,” said Michael Nguyen, President & CEO, AHF. “Through this vehicle, AHF was able to revitalize and invest back into the assets as part of AHF’s greater mission to extend the useful life of much-needed housing in the region.”

“Greystone has been a wonderful partner to work with. They have a great understanding of our mission to transform lives and communities through quality affordable housing. Greystone worked to accommodate our needs and deliver cost-effective financing that will enable us to reinvest back into our communities,” said Tim Cone, Director of Development, AHF.

“AHF is deeply invested in the success and future of its residents,” said Ms. Reinitz-Kops. “Programs like 'Good Grades' offer rent incentives for families whose school-aged children achieve high marks and perfect attendance, reinforcing their belief in the power of education and community-building.”

“It is truly gratifying to help clients such as AHF to succeed and grow by optimizing their portfolios,” added Mr. Morales.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

About Atlantic Housing Foundation

Atlantic Housing Foundation (AHF), Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit affordable housing provider that owns and operates over 8,000 units of multifamily properties in five states. In addition to HUD, HAP, and LIHTC properties, Atlantic Housing owns and operates affordable housing, mixed-income multifamily assets, student housing, and senior housing. The mission of AHF is to promote and preserve quality affordable housing and related services for low and moderate-income families, helping residents improve their lives. AHF aims to be a top-performing, thoroughly professional, and genuinely caring organization in all that it does. Contact: communications@atlantichousing.org

