Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT)

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Rocket Pharmaceuticals” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RCKT) securities between February 27, 2025 and May 26, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of RP-A501’s safety and clinical trial protocol; notably, that Rocket Pharmaceuticals knew Serious Adverse Events (SAEs), including death of participants enrolled in the study, were a risk. In particular, Rocket Pharmaceuticals amended the trial’s protocol to introduce a novel immunomodulatory agent to the pretreatment regimen without providing this critical update to shareholders. Such statements absent these material facts caused shareholders to purchase Rocket Pharmaceuticals securities at artificially inflated prices. When the true details entered the market, investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals should contact the Firm prior to the August 11, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .