Toll Brothers Apartment Living® and Pondmoon Capital Announce the Opening of Mirra, a New Luxury Apartment Community in Frisco, Texas

FRISCO, Texas, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Apartment Living®, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc (NYSE: TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, in partnership with Pondmoon Capital, is pleased to announce the opening of Mirra, a five-story, 285-unit luxury apartment community located in the heart of Frisco Square near Dallas, Texas. Mirra offers a refined living experience with thoughtfully designed residences and an array of upscale amenities. Construction began in January 2023 and the community recently commenced the move-in of its first residents.

“We are thrilled to welcome our first residents at Mirra in the vibrant community of Frisco,” said John McCullough, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “Mirra was designed to provide residents with a sophisticated, connected, and comfortable community, reflecting our commitment to developing residences that deliver the quality and elevated lifestyle that today’s renters expect.”





Mirra features a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartment homes, each crafted with high-end finishes and modern conveniences. Residents enjoy granite countertops with tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, designer lighting, oversized closets with built-in shelving, and smart home technology, including keyless entry and smart thermostats. Select residences offer kitchen islands, double bathroom vanities, glass-enclosed showers, and private balconies or patios, providing an ideal space for relaxation and elevated comfort.

The community boasts an impressive suite of amenities designed to help residents balance life-on-the-go with relaxation. These include a resort-style pool with lounge seating and firepit, a two-story fitness center with a yoga and spin studio featuring Peloton® equipment, a clubroom with entertainment bar, a game lounge with billiards, and multiple coworking spaces with conference rooms. Additional amenities include a pet spa, bike storage, a social mailroom, and a covered parking garage with reserved parking and EV charging stations.





“Mirra represents our dedication to creating communities that offer both luxury and a sense of belonging,” said Tommy Rhodus, Managing Director of Toll Brothers Apartment Living in the Central region. “The community’s prime location in Frisco Square provides residents with unparalleled access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and major employment centers.”

Located at 8320 Church Street, Mirra is situated in Frisco Square, offering easy access to dining, specialty stops, and a variety of local attractions, including Toyota Stadium, the National Soccer Hall of Fame, the Frisco Rail District, Kaleidoscope Park, Stonebriar Centre, and the Frisco Public Library. The community is also conveniently located near major thoroughfares, providing easy connectivity to the Dallas North Tollway, Legacy Business Park, The Star, and the new PGA of America headquarters.

For more information about Mirra, visit MirraFrisco.com.

