Tennessee Homes Marks Over a Decade of Empowering Home Buyers & Sellers with a Unique Financing Model

Tennessee Homes proudly announces over a decade of transforming the relocation and home-sale experience for executives, employees, and sellers alike. Since launching its current owner-financing and rent-back model in 2017, the company has provided a streamlined, trustworthy alternative to the broker-driven industry.

Tennessee Homes was founded in 2012 by Ernie Hobbs, a real estate entrepreneur whose unexpected entry into the sector began with a free plane ticket invitation to a real estate investment conference. Reflecting on that spark nearly 30 years ago, Hobbs recalls, “Who would have known that scoring a free ticket in 1996 would lead me here, leading a company that stands apart from traditional brokers and serves people first?”

At its core, Tennessee Homes partners with corporations and relocation specialists to ease the employee mobility process. No matter where an employee is relocating from, the company removes the guesswork and financial strain tied to moving and purchasing a new home. This ensures employees can begin work on schedule, without delay or added stress, while businesses benefit from smoother transitions and better employee experiences.

Hobbs explains, “Most employees arrive stressed; new cities, family separation, unknown markets, and financing hurdles. We give them secure, move-in-ready homes and owner-financing options. That peace of mind helps them succeed at work from day one.”

Beyond serving employees, Tennessee Homes supports everyday homeowners, too. Tired of high realtor fees, drawn-out listings, and unpredictable closing schedules, sellers often believe their only option is a real estate broker. Tennessee Homes provides a strong and quick alternative, usually closing within 7 to 10 days. Sellers can even rent back their own homes, on their own terms, while preparing for the next chapter of their lives.

Hobbs says, “My team doesn’t charge sellers real estate commissions or hidden fees. We close fast, fix minor issues, catch up payments if needed, and allow sellers to stay through a flexible rent-back agreement, eliminating broker uncertainty and easing pressure.”





Hobbs’ journey from real-estate novice, who in his words “made every mistake possible,” to a seasoned expert underpins Tennessee Homes’ mission. After an early foreclosure and years of trial and error, he embraced a niche created by a real estate industry leader: purchasing quality homes outright, preparing them for owner-financed transition, and maintaining deep relationships with both corporate partners and individual clients.

“By the time we started this model in 2017, I had done whole-house rehabs, managed bank financing, and grown from one flip per quarter into a full portfolio,” says Hobbs. “But banks told me I was growing too fast. That’s when I realized a solution rooted in relationships, not leverage, was needed.”

Today, Tennessee Homes is BBB-accredited with an A+ rating and has helped hundreds, if not thousands, of people. Their process sidesteps real estate commission pitfalls and gives clients control over their sale or relocation timeline. Though some are wary at first, Hobbs has heard it many times: “This sounds too good to be true.” He said: “I love seeing tears of relief when someone knows they don’t have to face relocation or selling alone. They finally feel supported. We didn’t just build a business, we built a lifeline.”

As Tennessee Homes celebrates over a decade of impact, the company is focused on a primary goal to raise awareness. Hobbs says. “Our message is simple: there is a smoother, more human way to move or sell.”

What once began as a quest for a free airline ticket has evolved into a purpose-driven enterprise. “No one could have predicted that,” Hobbs reflects. “Back in 1996, I had no idea my mistakes would lead to something this meaningful, but here we are changing lives.”

