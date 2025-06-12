SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Compass Diversified

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Compass To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Compass Diversified (“Compass” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CODI) and reminds investors of the July 8, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the Company’s subsidiary, Lugano Holdings, Inc., maintained unrecorded financing arrangements and irregularities in its sales, cost of sales, inventory, and accounts receivable; (2) the irregularities and undisclosed details in Lugano Holdings, Inc.’s financial statements rendered the financial statements of the Company as a whole unreliable, and would require restatement; (3) the Company failed to maintain adequate internal controls related to its financial statements; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On May 7, 2025, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that its financial statements for fiscal year 2024 should no longer be relied upon in response to an ongoing internal investigation into the Company’s subsidiary, Lugano Holding, Inc. The Company revealed that the investigation “has preliminarily identified irregularities in Lugano’s non-CODI financing, accounting, and inventory practices” and that “[e]ffective May 7, 2025, Lugano’s founder and CEO, Moti Ferder, resigned from all of his positions at Lugano and will not receive any severance compensation.”

On this news, Compass Diversified stock price fell 8% during after-hours trading on May 7, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

