Descartes Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, June 12, 2025 (the “Meeting”).

Meeting Results

The following matters, as set out in more detail in its Management Information Circular dated April 30, 2025, were considered and voted on by shareholders at the Meeting:

General
The total number of common shares of the Corporation represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 77,507,142 which represented 90.35% of the 85,782,830 common shares of the Corporation that were outstanding as of the record date for the Meeting, being April 25, 2025.

Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following 10 nominees proposed by management of the Corporation was elected as a director of the Corporation:

Director NomineeNumber of
Votes FOR		Percentage of
Votes FOR		Number of
Votes AGAINST		Percentage of
Votes AGAINST
Deepak Chopra75,876,56598.81%912,2021.19%
Eric Demirian72,960,21895.01%3,828,5514.99%
Dennis Maple73,891,50596.23%2,897,2623.77%
Jane Mowat76,767,14599.97%21,6250.03%
Chris Muntwyler75,883,99798.82%904,7731.18%
Jane O’Hagan 75,033,10397.71%1,755,6662.29%
Edward Ryan76,223,39999.26%565,3700.74%
John Walker73,935,13596.28%2,853,6353.72%
Laura Wilkin76,767,15896.28%21,6120.03%
     

Appointment of Auditors

On a vote by ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants and Licensed Public Accountants, were appointed as the auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed.

Number of Votes
FOR		Percentage of Votes
FOR		Number of Votes
WITHHELD		Percentage of Votes
WITHHELD
77,241,69999.66%265,4430.34%
    

Say-On-Pay

On a vote by ballot, the “Say-On-Pay” resolution proposed by management of the Corporation was approved.

Number of Votes
FOR		Percentage of Votes
FOR		Number of Votes
AGAINST		Percentage of Total Votes
AGAINST
74,071,83096.46%2,716,9383.54%
    

About Descartes
