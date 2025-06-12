Descartes Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, June 12, 2025 (the “Meeting”).

Meeting Results

The following matters, as set out in more detail in its Management Information Circular dated April 30, 2025, were considered and voted on by shareholders at the Meeting:

General

The total number of common shares of the Corporation represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 77,507,142 which represented 90.35% of the 85,782,830 common shares of the Corporation that were outstanding as of the record date for the Meeting, being April 25, 2025.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following 10 nominees proposed by management of the Corporation was elected as a director of the Corporation:

Director Nominee Number of

Votes FOR Percentage of

Votes FOR Number of

Votes AGAINST Percentage of

Votes AGAINST Deepak Chopra 75,876,565 98.81% 912,202 1.19% Eric Demirian 72,960,218 95.01% 3,828,551 4.99% Dennis Maple 73,891,505 96.23% 2,897,262 3.77% Jane Mowat 76,767,145 99.97% 21,625 0.03% Chris Muntwyler 75,883,997 98.82% 904,773 1.18% Jane O’Hagan 75,033,103 97.71% 1,755,666 2.29% Edward Ryan 76,223,399 99.26% 565,370 0.74% John Walker 73,935,135 96.28% 2,853,635 3.72% Laura Wilkin 76,767,158 96.28% 21,612 0.03%

Appointment of Auditors

On a vote by ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants and Licensed Public Accountants, were appointed as the auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed.

Number of Votes

FOR Percentage of Votes

FOR Number of Votes

WITHHELD Percentage of Votes

WITHHELD 77,241,699 99.66% 265,443 0.34%

Say-On-Pay

On a vote by ballot, the “Say-On-Pay” resolution proposed by management of the Corporation was approved.

Number of Votes

FOR Percentage of Votes

FOR Number of Votes

AGAINST Percentage of Total Votes

AGAINST 74,071,830 96.46% 2,716,938 3.54%

