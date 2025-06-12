Encore Data Products Attending and Exhibiting at ISTE 2025: Showcasing Next-Gen Educational Tech

Lafayette, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lafayette, Colorado -

Encore Data Products is set to showcase its latest educational technology at the ISTE 2025 conference, happening from June 29 to July 2 in San Antonio. This event is a chance for Encore Data Products to connect with educators and industry experts, showing their dedication to improving learning experiences through cutting-edge tech solutions.

One of the most exciting announcements this year is Encore Data Products' expansion into the Translation and Interpretation category with the introduction of IRIS Pen scanners, a powerful tool that helps break language barriers in the classroom and supports diverse learning needs. These smart pens instantly scan and translate printed text into multiple languages, making them ideal for multilingual students, ESL learners, and educators alike.

The company is well-known for its wide range of products that serve schools, libraries, and businesses. They offer high-quality headphones, AV technology, and clean & healthy supplies, emphasizing their mission to provide dependable and innovative educational tools. At the conference, visitors will be able to check out their interactive learning tools, such as headphones with microphones and document cameras. They will also introduce some new portable and protective gear.

A representative from Encore Data Products, shared her excitement by saying, "The ISTE conference is a fantastic platform for us to connect with educators and tech enthusiasts, demonstrating how our solutions can transform learning environments." She expressed their eagerness to interact with educators from all over and show how their customizable solutions can help make education more interactive and inclusive.

The ISTE 2025 conference will feature many exhibitors, and Encore Data Products plans to use this opportunity to highlight their advanced AV technology. They will showcase products like charge & sync solutions and touch-enabled displays, focusing on how versatile and durable their technology is for classrooms. This is part of their strategy to smoothly incorporate digital tools into educational programs, offering practical and efficient resources to teachers and students.

To explore the complete range of AV technology offered by Encore Data Products, including charge & sync solutions, visit the AV technology section on their website.

A key aspect of Encore Data Products' display will be their emphasis on clean and healthy supplies. Recognizing the importance of hygiene, especially after global health challenges, the company offers solutions like electronic sanitizers and disposable headphone covers for safe shared spaces. These offerings are a response to modern educational needs, ensuring technology doesn't compromise the health of students and staff.

Moreover, Encore Data Products will present their STEAM and STEM products, which are meant to support hands-on learning in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. Their products are designed to encourage teamwork and creative problem-solving.

"Participating in ISTE allows us to align our innovations with the current trends and needs identified by educators," added a representative. "Our dedication to supporting educational environments through tailored solutions continues to drive our exploration of new technologies and practices."

Encore Data Products is committed to promoting educational excellence, using this conference as a platform to showcase their current products such as the scanner and reading pen, and also learn from educators. This engagement helps shape future product development, reinforcing their reputation as a reliable partner in educational technology.

For detailed information about their wide range of headphones and AV accessories, visit the headphones and AV accessories sections on their website.

Their presence at ISTE 2025 is intended to deepen conversations about education technology's role in today's classrooms. Attendees looking to explore effective educational tools and gain insights into future-ready learning environments will find value in Encore Data Products' exhibit.

The ISTE conference is known for bringing together educators and tech leaders to discuss the future of educational technology. By attending this year, Encore Data Products aims to contribute meaningfully to these discussions with practical solutions that meet the ever-changing needs of educators.

The company's exhibit will be open throughout the conference from June 29 to July 2, offering hands-on demonstrations and expert consultations for all attendees.

