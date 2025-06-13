Information on shares, voting rights and authorized capital

After acquiring its own shares on 13 June 2025, Artea Bankas AB (hereinafter - the Bank) pursuant to Article 19(2) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania provides information on the total number of voting rights granted by the shares issued by it and the amount of the authorized capital, the number of shares and their nominal value:
Type of shares
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN code
LT0000102253
Bank’s LEI code
549300TK038P6EV4YU51
Nominal value of 1 share, EUR
0.29
Number of shares, units
662 996 646
Authorised capital, EUR
192 269 027.34
Number of votes granted by all issued shares, units
662 996 646
Number of votes calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders
649 858 897
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt , +370 610 44447