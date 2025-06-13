Smart Traffic Management Market Report and Competitor Leaderboard 2025-2030: Discover Emerging Leaders in Smart Traffic Technologies

Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Traffic Management Market: 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Smart Traffic Management research suite provides a detailed and insightful analysis of this progressing market; enabling stakeholders, from smart traffic management providers to regulators and technology vendors, to understand future growth, key trends and the competitive environment. The market-leading study includes monetisation model analysis that evaluates the key deployment models in the market; providing strategic recommendations for private network vendors and operators to maximise revenue.

Additionally, it features the Future Leaders Index, which examines emerging smart traffic vendors who are challenging dominant players in the market. The coverage can also be purchased as a full research suite, containing all these elements and a substantial discount.

The research suite includes several different options that can be purchased separately, including access to data mapping the adoption and future growth of the smart traffic management market over the next five years, split by the following smart traffic technologies:

Smart Intersections

Smart Parking

Smart Highways

It also provides an insightful study uncovering the latest trends and opportunities within the smart traffic management market, including the use of AI and automation in smart traffic management solutions and the rising adoption of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technologies that enable real-time traffic management by connecting vehicles to their surrounding environment. It also features an extensive analysis of the 15 market leaders in the smart traffic management space.

Collectively, these documents provide a critical tool for understanding this fast-evolving market. They allow smart traffic management vendors and operators to shape their future strategy and capitalise on future growth opportunities in digitally transforming regions. This research suite's extensive coverage makes it a valuable tool for navigating this rapidly growing market.

Key Features

Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities, key findings and key strategic recommendations for smart traffic management vendors, technology vendors and regulators.

Market Outlook: Insights into key drivers and market challenges within the smart traffic management market, addressing challenges posed by integration complexity and budget constraints and how these can be overcome. It also provides an analysis into the current and future trends in smart traffic management technology, providing strategic recommendations for smart traffic management vendors, technology companies and regulators, to overcome the current market challenges. It highlights the key monetisation opportunities for smart traffic management technologies, including data monetisation.

Benchmark Industry Forecasts: The market size and forecast for the smart traffic management market, including total revenue, total smart traffic management systems deployed, and total number of deployed smart traffic management sensors. The forecast further breaks down total revenue and smart traffic management systems deployed by the three technology segments (smart intersections, smart parking and smart highways).

The Competitor Leaderboard: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 15 smart traffic management vendors via the Competitor Leaderboard; featuring smart traffic management market size for major players in the smart traffic management industry.

The vendors are positioned as an established leader, leading challenger, or disruptor and challenger based on capacity and capability assessments.

Companies profiled:

AtkinsRealis

Cubic Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

IBM

Indra Group

INRIX Inc

Iteris Inc

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Miovision

Q-Free

Thales

TomTom NV

TransCore

Umovity

Market Trends & Strategies

This report provides a detailed outlook for the market, assessing market trends and the factors shaping the evolution of this growing market. Technological developments, particularly in AI, have led to real-time traffic monitoring capabilities, enhancing traffic flows, increasing road safety, and reducing congestion and emissions from vehicles. It also evaluates challenges posed by older infrastructure and existing systems which have hindered modern solutions adoption, given the cost of enabling these to integrate with existing systems.

This report delivers an insightful analysis of the strategic opportunities for smart traffic management vendors and operators, as well as strategic recommendations to overcome emerging market challenges such as interoperability. It also includes an evaluation of key technology segment opportunities for smart traffic management vendors and operators, highlighting key markets with the highest growth potential.

Market Data & Forecasting

The market-leading research suite for the Smart Traffic Management market includes access to the full set of forecast data of 82 tables and over 37,000 datapoints.

Metrics in the research suite include:

Deployed Smart Traffic Management Systems

Deployed Smart Traffic Management Sensors

Smart Traffic Management Revenue

Congestion & Emissions Cost Savings by Smart Traffic Management Systems

These metrics are provided for the following key technologies:

Smart Highways

Smart Intersections

Smart Parking

The forecast further splits the total congestion and emissions cost savings by the following:

Congestion Management

Emissions Reduction

The Interactive Forecast Excel contains the following functionality:

Statistics Analysis: Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics, displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard.

Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics, displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard. Country Data Tool: This tool lets users look at metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via a search bar.

This tool lets users look at metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via a search bar. Country Comparison Tool: Users can select and compare specific countries. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool.

Users can select and compare specific countries. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool. What-if Analysis: Here, users can compare forecast metrics against their own assumptions, via five interactive scenarios.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/65kpq1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.